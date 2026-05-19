Chelsea news: 'Legal complaint' lined up by Blues amid Enzo Maresca, Manchester City speculation

By Darren Plant | 19 May 2026 15:26

Chelsea reportedly intend to file a legal complaint against Manchester City should they appoint Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

On Monday evening, a report emerged which claimed that Pep Guardiola would be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

With the Spaniard currently preparing his squad for Tuesday's Premier League fixture against Bournemouth, more information is expected from the decade-serving boss after the game at the Vitality Stadium.

However, widespread reports have already indicated that Maresca is in line to replace Guardiola in the Man City dugout.

The Italian has been out of work since departing Chelsea by mutual consent on New Year's Day.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Why could Chelsea file legal complaint over Maresca Manchester City move?

As per The Telegraph, there will be a feeling of frustration behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge should Maresca be confirmed as Guardiola's successor.

Maresca's exit from Chelsea came just a number of weeks after it had been suggested that he could return to Man City, a club where he has previously worked on Guardiola's backroom staff.

Chelsea allegedly have concerns over Maresca passing on details from his exit and disagreements with members of the club's hierarchy.

A report has previously said that Maresca informed Chelsea officials of interest from Man City prior to his departure from West London.

If Chelsea were to proceed with their current intentions, they would also need to file a complaint to the Premier League, the report says.

© Imago / News Images

An inevitable development

From the outside, no-one can say for certain what transpired in the weeks leading up to Maresca's exit from Chelsea.

Nevertheless, once it became apparent that he was a leading contender for the Man City job, there was a perception that his position at Chelsea had become untenable.

Could BlueCo really afford to continue with Maresca at the helm if there felt an inevitability of him wanting to replace Guardiola at Man City?

The situation can be perceived a number of different ways, but Chelsea chiefs were always going to fight their position if it was clear that Maresca was Man City's top candidate.

What transpires from here remains to be seen, but there is an argument that it should be viewed as just a part of football.

Managers move to different clubs all of the time. That said, it is extremely rare that a manager leaves a Premier League "big six" club and his next job is at a direct rival five or six months later.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!