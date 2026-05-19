Is Pep Guardiola the greatest Premier League manager of all time?

By Oliver Thomas | 19 May 2026 17:47 , Last updated: 19 May 2026 18:03

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will reportedly leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a monumental, trophy-laden 10-year career in charge of the club.

Speculation over the 55-year-old’s future has been rife for some time, even though he is under contract with the Citizens until June 2027.

Guardiola has reiterated in the media that he still has one year remaining on his contract, but he has not categorically confirmed whether he intends to stay or leave in the summer.

Now, multiple news outlets are reporting that Guardiola will step down from his post after Man City’s final Premier League game of the season at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, when Bernardo Silva and John Stones will also bid farewell to the club.

Guardiola has won 20 trophies during his tenure at Man City and - at the time of writing - may have a 21st to fight for this weekend if the Citizens remain in with a chance of pipping Arsenal to the Premier League title.

The Catalan coach arrived in England back in 2016 already heralded as a generational mastermind from his times in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but his decade-long transformation of Man City is what has ultimately elevated him into the pantheon of football's all-time greats.

Indeed, the big question on the lips of many football fanatics is whether Guardiola can be regarded as the greatest Premier League manager of all time. Here, Sports takes a closer look at why Guardiola holds the edge over other high-profile names.

MOST PREMIER LEAGUE WINS BY MANAGERS Alex Ferguson – 810 games | 528 wins | 65% win rate | 2.16 points per match Arsene Wenger – 828 games | 476 wins | 58% win rate | 1.96 points per match David Moyes – 752 games | 289 wins | 38% win rate | 1.38 points per match Pep Guardiola – 377 games | 268 wins | 71% win rate | 2.28 points per match Harry Redknapp – 641 games | 236 wins | 37% win rate | 1.37 points per match Jose Mourinho – 363 games | 217 wins | 60% win rate | 2.02 points per match

It is worth pointing out that Man City are still awaiting the verdict on the well-documented 115 Premier League charges levelled against them, but until proven guilty, Guardiola’s legacy and the club’s success should not be diminished by external speculation.

As a Premier League manager, Guardiola has systematically rewritten the history books during his time at Man City and he will leave the club as the second-most decorated manager in Premier League history. His six top-flight titles to date put him behind only Man United icon Sir Alex Ferguson (13).

Many will argue that Ferguson is the only name who can truly rival Guardiola in the ‘greatest of all time’ debate among Premier League managers. The legendary Scotsman will forever be remembered as a strict disciplinarian and a perennial winner who rebuilt multiple winning teams over different eras.

Indeed, Ferguson’s longevity at the highest level should also be commended, but no manager in the modern era can claim to have made a more transformative impact on English football than Guardiola, whose sheer consistency and record-shattering dominance has effectively redefined what it takes to be a champion in the Premier League.

When Guardiola arrived at Man City in 2016, he required every member of his squad to be comfortable with the ball at their feet, including the goalkeeper, and in a season of adaptation, the Citizens finished trophyless.

However, it was in Guardiola’s second season when it all came together and issues around his team’s build-up were ironed out – most notably swapping goalkeeper Claudio Bravo for Ederson, a remarkably composed shot-stopper who went on to become a club legend.

Man City cleared the 100-point barrier in a ‘Centurions’ 2017-18 season, something never achieved before and something that may never be achieved again. In 38 games, the Citizens won 32 times, scored 106 goals and finished 19 points clear of their nearest challengers Man United in second.

Pep Guardiola: Confounding assumptions and redefining the beautiful game

© Imago

At this point, Guardiola confounded English football assumptions. His technical, flexible, attacking and at times unpredictable brand of football, one characterised by possession-based positional play, was a joy to watch.

“He opens your eyes to a level of detail and ambition you didn’t even know existed,” said former Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan, who was Guardiola’s first signing for the club.

Ferguson was an impressive title winner in his own right, but unlike Guardiola, he did not leave behind a defining football philosophy that others could replicate.

Man City's thirst for further success under Guardiola was there for all to see in 2018-19 when they became the first team in English football history to win all four domestic trophies in the same season (Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Community Shield) – a ‘Fourmidable’ success including a memorable 98-point title triumph against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Guardiola’s City then became just the second English team in history after Ferguson’s famous 1999 side to win a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble, winning the latter competition after years of heartbreak, near-misses and intense scrutiny to finally solidify their status at the absolute pinnacle of European football.

Premier League glory has always been the priority for Guardiola over any other competition and Man City etched their names further into the history books when they became the first ever team to win four consecutive English top-flight titles between 2020 and 2024.

Six of Guardiola’s Premier League titles were celebrated across a dominant seven-year spell, with 90 points or more accumulated in four of those and at least 86 points secured in all six triumphs. In contrast, just three of Ferguson’s 13 title wins saw Man Utd pick up at least 90 points, with one of those achieved in a 42-game season.

More than a winner: How Guardiola eclipses Ferguson’s Premier League legacy

© Imago

Guardiola’s City sides have won in style, and the Catalan should be commended for how he has managed to continuously evolve his philosophy. Whether it was introducing inverted full-backs or winning a title with a false nine, Guardiola found a way to keep opposing teams on their toes and, crucially, challenge for silverware on a consistent basis.

His influence on football has brushed off on several elite managers who have either played under or worked alongside him. This includes his expected Man City successor Enzo Maresca, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso and Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany. The likes of Luis Enrique, Erik ten Hag and Xavi have also taken advice from the Catalan, honing their craft as managers through his ideas.

Ultimately, his adored brand of football is being replicated far beyond the elite level, trickling down the English football pyramid and deep into the grassroots game. Aspiring coaches and players worldwide are openly adopting his pioneering tactics – a reality that, in itself, showcases just how truly revolutionary his legacy has become.

Can anyone say with confidence that teams and managers today are copying the tactics of Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, or Jose Mourinho to name just a few? Guardiola is the definitive mastermind whom modern football now emulates, dominating the tactical blueprint of the Premier League. His arrival has inspired change like no other manager in the English game.

Guardiola has been Man City’s heartbeat, the man who has set the rhythm for English football and has raised the standard for those who seek to follow in his footsteps. He is undoubtedly Man City’s greatest ever manager and is, arguably, the best to have ever graced the Premier League.

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