Preview: Boston River vs Sao Paulo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 06 Apr 2026 14:16

Boston River and Sao Paulo kick off their 2026 Copa Sudamericana campaigns at the historic Centenario Stadium in Montevideo on Thursday.

Both clubs head into this Group C opener on the back of victories, as the visitors arrive in Uruguay just three days after a cathartic 4-1 thrashing of Cruzeiro - a result that silenced critics of manager Roger Machado, while the hosts are in the midst of a tactical rebirth under Ignacio Ithurralde, and have won their last two matches.

Match preview

Boston River enter the continental stage during a period of transition – after a historic third-place finish in 2024, the Verdirrojo suffered a dismal start to 2026, languishing near the bottom of the Uruguayan table.

However, the return of Ithurralde in March has sparked an immediate turnaround, with the club securing three victories in four league matches since he took charge - including a 4-1 win over Wanderes last time out.

While the move from their usual grounds to the massive Centenario Stadium may dilute their typical home-field advantage, the motivation of a first-round clash against a Brazilian giant is expected to galvanize the squad.

Ithurralde has focused on a resilient defensive structure, but the team still faces a significant step up in quality compared to their domestic competition.

With Millonarios and O’Higgins – the other Group C contenders – set to battle just 24 hours earlier, the result in Montevideo will immediately establish the pecking order in a group where Sao Paulo is the heavy favorite to claim the direct path to the Round of 16.

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Sao Paulo, a three-time Libertadores winner and 2012 Sudamericana champion, began 2026 with lofty ambitions that were briefly derailed by a three-game winless streak, including painful losses to Atletico-MG and Palmeiras.

The pressure on Roger Machado reached a breaking point before the emphatic win over Cruzeiro shifted the narrative.

Reverting to a dynamic 4-3-3 formation has unlocked the squad's offensive potential, with Ferreirinha in world-class form following a hat-trick last weekend.

Currently sitting second in the Brasileirao with 20 points, the Tricolor are playing with a newfound aggression; however, with 16 matches scheduled before the World Cup break, Machado must balance his desire for a winning start in Uruguay with the physical demands of an exhausting travel schedule.

Boston River form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

W

W

Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

D

W

Team News

Boston River manager Ithurralde is expected to stick with the core that sparked their recent domestic resurgence.

Alexander Gonzalez remains the focal point of the attack, while the creative burden falls on Gonzalo Reyna.

Defensive stalwarts Martin Gonzalez and Ignacio Fernandez will need to be at their absolute best to contain a high-flying Sao Paulo frontline.

Sao Paulo heads across the border with a significant list of absentees, as star striker Jonathan Calleri is sidelined following a concussion protocol after a collision in his last outing; leaving Andre Silva as the designated deputy to lead the line.

The defense is also depleted with Arboleda dropped following an unauthorized trip to Ecuador, while Alan Franco remains in the medical department.

Sabino and Luciano are also doubtful with muscle discomfort, but despite these absences, the return of Arias to the midfield and the red-hot form of Ferreirinha provide Machado with enough firepower to remain dangerous.

Boston River possible starting lineup:

B. Antunez; M. Rivero, M. Gonzalez, I. Fernandez, L. Suhr; F. Barrios, A. Amado, F. Martinez, Y. Gonzalez; G. Reyna, A. Gonzalez

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Lucas Ramon, Rafael Toloi, Doria, Enzo Diaz; Danielzinho, Marcos Antonio, Cauly; Artur, Ferreira, Andre Silva

We say: Boston River 1-2 Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo’s recent tactical adjustment has breathed new life into the squad, and their vast continental experience should give them the edge in the high-pressure environment of the Centenario.

While Boston River has found some stability under Ithurralde and Sao Paulo has struggled to keep clean sheets lately, the sheer individual quality of the Brazilian side, particularly a surging Ferreira, should be enough to secure a vital away win to open Group C.



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