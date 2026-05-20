Arsenal transfer news: Gunners line up 'spectacular swap' deal to beat PSG to key £100m target

By Lewis Blain | 20 May 2026 12:57

Arsenal are preparing for what could become one of the most ambitious transfer moves of the summer, with the Gunners refusing to back away from their pursuit of Julian Alvarez.

The Premier League champions have long admired the Argentina forward and now see a potential opportunity emerging as uncertainty continues around his long-term future in Madrid.

With Paris Saint-Germain also stepping up their efforts, Arsenal may be prepared to think creatively in order to gain an advantage.

Arsenal set to propose Gabriel Martinelli swap deal to land Julian Alvarez

© Iconsport

The Gunners remain firmly in the hunt for Alvarez despite growing competition, and discussions behind the scenes are beginning to explore alternative deal structures.

Atletico are determined to keep hold of the striker and would reportedly demand a package in excess of £100 million to even entertain negotiations. That figure has understandably forced interested clubs to consider different approaches.

One route Arsenal are believed to be weighing up involves a 'spectacular swap' deal involving Gabriel Martinelli as part of a player-plus-cash proposal, per TEAMtalk.

PSG are also exploring player-exchange scenarios of their own, with reports suggesting Goncalo Ramos has been discussed internally as a possible option.

Is swapping Martinelli for Alvarez a fair deal for Arsenal?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Swapping Martinelli for Alvarez would feel risky at first glance, given the Brazilian’s importance in recent seasons, but there is some logic behind the idea.

Martinelli remains dangerous in transition and capable of big moments, yet his performances have become more inconsistent, and there are growing questions over whether he has already reached his ceiling in this Arsenal setup.

Alvarez, meanwhile, offers a completely different profile. He is proven at the highest level as a striker, second forward or wide attacker, his pressing intensity, movement and work-rate align perfectly with Mikel Arteta’s demands.

Crucially, he could help solve a potentially bigger issue - the need for another elite forward.

With Gabriel Jesus regularly struggling with injuries and Kai Havertz still not universally seen as a long-term No.9, Alvarez would immediately raise both the floor and ceiling of the attack.

Martinelli still has plenty to offer, but if moving him on is what it takes to secure one of the most complete forwards in world football, Arsenal may view it as a calculated gamble worth taking.

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