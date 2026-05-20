Arsene Wenger issues emotional response to Arsenal’s landmark Premier League title

By Seye Omidiora | 20 May 2026 00:35

Arsene Wenger has reacted to Arsenal ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title with a game to spare.

Mikel Arteta's side have been the model of consistency throughout the campaign, bouncing back from three successive runners-up finishes to conquer top-flight football once more.

The North Londoners had put themselves in a commanding position on Monday evening following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the title was mathematically confirmed on Tuesday night after nearest challengers Manchester City slipped up on the South Coast against Bournemouth.

The result has sparked widespread celebrations across the capital as the club claims its 14th top-flight championship.

Wenger delivers emotional message to newly-crowned champions

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Wenger was among the first to congratulate the newly-crowned champions after their title triumph was officially confirmed.

The Frenchman, who was the last man to guide the club to a Premier League trophy during the famous 2003-04 Invincibles campaign, sent a touching video message via the club's social media channels.

“You did it. Champions go on when others stop,” Wenger said. “This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment.”

This belongs to all of us. pic.twitter.com/7cUNDp2KR5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2026

Arteta and his first-team squad will formally lift the silverware on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

Arteta eyes historic double ahead of Budapest showpiece

© Iconsport

The domestic triumph represents a monumental milestone for Arteta, who has successfully managed to step out of the immense shadow cast by his former mentor Pep Guardiola.

The bedrock of this historic campaign has been an exceptional defensive line that has recorded 19 clean sheets across the season.

With the Premier League title secured, the focus in North London will rapidly shift toward a monumental continental assignment later this month.

The Gunners are scheduled to contest their second-ever Champions League final against holders Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30.

Securing a historic double would firmly cement this current crop of players alongside the greatest eras in the club's 140-year history.