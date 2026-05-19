Man United transfer news: 'Fresh talks' for £40m Premier League star but Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain also keen

By Lewis Nolan | 19 May 2026 19:25

Manchester United have held fresh talks for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, the latest report has revealed.

The Red Devils have enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence under Michael Carrick, with the club now assured of a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

With only one game left to play in the 2025-26 season, many supporters have already started to look ahead to the summer transfer window, especially as the club are now in a position of strength.

United will no doubt be focused on strengthening the middle of the pitch considering Casemiro will leave Old Trafford for free at the end of the campaign.

The Daily Mail report that United have had fresh talks over a move for West Ham's Fernandes, who is also a target of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Manchester United transfer news: Can Carrick beat Arsenal and PSG?

Man United's biggest advantage in the race for Fernandes, who was signed by West Ham for £40m in the summer of 2025, is the fact that there will immediately be a starting spot for him next to Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the pitch.

Despite the fact the West Ham star has performed well, it is important to remember that he is only 21, and he will need consistent minutes if he is to become the star that his potential promises.

MATEUS FERNANDES PREMIER LEAGUE STATS (2025-26) Matches: 35 Starts: 34 Goals: 3 Assists: 3 Aerial Duel Win Percentage: 50% Ground Duel Win Percentage: 56%

PSG have often rested key plays in Ligue 1 ahead of clashes in the Champions League, and while Fernandes could find consistent playing time in domestic matches, the Portuguese international may benefit more from playing against higher-calibre opponents.

Arsenal are likely to win the Premier League, though whether Fernandes could break into the XI ahead of Declan Rice or Martin Zubimendi remains to be seen.

© Imago

Does Mateus Fernandes fit next to Kobbie Mainoo in midfield?

Fernandes is not a specialist defensive midfielder, and if he is asked to sit deeper and allow Mainoo to roam forward, his skillset with the ball could be somewhat underutilised.

His rounded nature suits playing as a number eight, so perhaps Carrick could look to move to a midfield three in order to accommodate both stars in the same lineup.

United have long been linked to Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, and if he was to be signed alongside Fernandes, then the Red Devils would arguably have one of the best midfields in the division.