Preview: Santos vs San Lorenzo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 19 May 2026 19:18

Santos host San Lorenzo on Wednesday in matchday five of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana, knowing that only a win will keep their hopes of topping Group D alive.

The sides previously met on matchday three, playing out a 1-1 draw. Another close contest is expected, especially with Santos facing significant injury concerns. Neymar, who was recently called up by Ancelotti for the national team, is a major doubt.

Match preview

Santos face San Lorenzo again, this time at Vila Belmiro. The situation is similar to the first meeting, with Santos likely to be without key players—most notably Neymar, who suffered a right calf injury against Coritiba and is unlikely to be fit.

In the first meeting, in Buenos Aires, Santos fell behind but levelled before half-time: Cuello opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Gabriel Barbosa — Gabigol — made it 1-1 five minutes later.

Rooted to the bottom of Group D, Santos have just three points from four games—three draws and one defeat. A win could lift them into a more favourable position, potentially as high as second or first depending on goal difference and other results. The pressure is therefore immense; only a victory keeps their qualification hopes alive going into the final round.

The domestic picture is equally troubling. Santos suffered a 3-0 defeat to Coritiba last time out, a match marked by controversy involving Neymar. The No. 10 was mistakenly substituted after the fourth official confused the number displayed by the coaching staff—it should have been Gonzalo Escobar who came off, but Neymar’s number was shown instead. The result left Santos 16th in the Brasileiro on 18 points, level with Corinthians, who occupy the relegation zone.

Amid the turbulence, Neymar recently received some welcome news: Carlo Ancelotti called him up for the 2026 World Cup, ending one of the biggest debates surrounding Brazil's squad. The announcement was made at the Museu do Amanha in Rio de Janeiro, at a CBF-organised ceremony attended by around 1,200 guests — including former players, executives, artists, influencers and politicians — an unprecedented format for a national team call-up.

© Iconsport / Néstor J. Beremblum / Alamy

San Lorenzo arrive at Vila Belmiro as Group D leaders on six points, enjoying a far more comfortable position. With only the top team advancing directly to the last 16, a draw keeps the Argentines well placed heading into the final round. The pressure is firmly on Santos: while San Lorenzo can afford to be cautious, Santos must take risks.

However, San Lorenzo’s recent domestic form adds another layer. They were knocked out of the 2026 Torneo Apertura by River Plate on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the round of 16. That setback could either dent their confidence or motivate them to secure top spot in the group.

Both Santos and San Lorenzo have struggled in attack at times this season, leading to tight, low-scoring matches. Their recent head-to-head record reflects this: their last meeting ended 1-1 in the current Sudamericana campaign, while their previous encounter saw a 2-2 draw in the 2021 Copa Libertadores in Brasilia.

For San Lorenzo, a draw would be a valuable result. For Santos, however, it is not enough—playing at home, they must win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Santos Copa Sudamericana form:

L

D

D

D

Santos form (all competitions):

D

D

D

W

W

L

San Lorenzo Copa Sudamericana form:

D

W

D

D

San Lorenzo form (all competitions):

D

W

D

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Alexi Stival faces a selection headache. The main concern is Neymar, who is struggling with a right calf injury and is not expected to start. Luan Peres is also ruled out after taking a ball to the face; the centre-back will follow a strict recovery protocol before returning to training.

Gustavo Henrique, only recently back from injury, has again felt pain in his right thigh and was substituted, making him a fresh doubt. Escobar is in a similar situation: he felt pain in the back of his left thigh and requested to come off, but due to an officiating error, stayed on the pitch until full-time despite being injured.

San Lorenzo also have significant absentees. Luciano Vietto is sidelined with a tendon injury, while Gaston Hernandez suffered an ACL injury and is not expected back until year’s end. Cerutti and Nahuel Arias complete the list of injuries for the visitors.

Santos possible starting lineup:

Brazao; Igor Vinicius, Verissimo, Frias, Ananias; Willian Arao, Christian Oliva, Bontempo; Rollheiser, Gabigol, Barreal

San Lorenzo possible starting lineup:

Gill; Herrera, Romana, Montenegro; Tripichio, Insaurralde, Rattalino, De Ritis; Cuello, Auzmendi, Barrios

We say: Santos 1-1 San Lorenzo

A draw looks the most likely outcome, especially given the recent head-to-head between these teams. Santos themselves recently endured a run of five straight draws, showing a side capable of creating and scoring but also prone to conceding. That trend points to another low-scoring encounter—at most two goals—which has been the case in five of Santos’ last six matches.

San Lorenzo show a similar pattern, having hit the both-teams-to-score market in three of their last four matches—reinforcing the expectation of goals at both ends. After a domestic cup exit, they arrive with less confidence, but their comfortable position in the group may prompt a controlled approach. The most likely scenario, therefore, mirrors the first meeting: a 1-1 draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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