Championship playoff final: Middlesbrough reinstated after Southampton admit further EFL breaches

By Darren Plant | 19 May 2026 19:07 , Last updated: 19 May 2026 19:30

Southampton have been expelled from the Championship playoffs after admitting to further breaches of EFL regulations at an Independent Disciplinary Commission on Tuesday.

The EFL had charged the Saints with 'breaches of regulations requiring Clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another Club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match' prior to the first leg of their playoff semi-final with Middlesbrough.

During a time when the breach was never publicly denied, Southampton recorded a 2-1 aggregate win over Boro to theoretically set up a final with Hull City on May 23.

However, Southampton, Middlesbrough and Hull have all had to wait a week to discover the outcome of an investigation and disciplinary hearing before learning the fate of the Saints.

On Tuesday evening, the EFL released a statement to reveal that Southampton had been kicked out of the Championship playoff final, as well as handed a four-point deduction for the start of next season, after the South-coast club admitted further breaches of the same regulation.

© Imago / IPS

EFL statement reveals reasons for Southampton being kicked out of the Championship playoffs

A statement read: "An Independent Disciplinary Commission has today expelled Southampton from the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs after the Club admitted to multiple breaches of EFL Regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other Clubs’ training.

"In addition, the Club has received a four-point deduction that will be applied to the 2026/27 Championship table, alongside a reprimand in respect of all the charges.

"The effect of today’s order is that Middlesbrough are reinstated into the 2026 Play-Offs and will proceed to the Play-Off Final against Hull City. The final remains scheduled for Saturday 23 May, with the kick-off time to be confirmed.

"Southampton was first charged on Friday 8 May, with further charges issued on Sunday 17 May in relation to additional breaches during the 2025/26 season. Those additional charges arose from matters identified after the initial proceedings involving Middlesbrough were initiated.

"Southampton admitted breaches of Regulations requiring Clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another Club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match. The admitted breaches concern fixtures against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026 and Middlesbrough in May 2026.

"Southampton has a right to appeal the Commission’s decision in accordance with EFL Regulations and the parties are working to try and resolve any appeal on Wednesday 20 May. Subject to the outcome, it could result in a further change to Saturday’s fixture.

"The EFL is now in discussion with all three Clubs regarding the implications of today’s decision and will make a further announcement in due course.

"The Commission’s full written reasons will also be published in due course."

© Iconsport / PA Images

Southampton expelled from playoff final: What happens now?

At this point in time, there is an inevitability of Southampton appealing the decision made by the Independent Disciplinary Commission, which could in turn lead to the Championship playoff final being delayed.

However, the fact that Southampton have admitted to what will be regarded as a deliberate act of cheating on three separate occasions should prove decisive.

The second of those games - against Ipswich Town on the final week of the campaign - could have proven pivotal in the automatic promotion race. Had Southampton won that game, they would have moved to within one point of second place with one match remaining.

With a potential appeal occurring on Wednesday, it remains a fast-moving situation, but Southampton choosing to admit to multiple breaches suggests that they understand the seriousness of their actions.

Just as importantly for Southampton's hierarchy, they must determine who made the decision to send a member of staff to film the three training sessions in question, and how they should act, with their reputation having been tarnished and dreams of an immediate to the Premier League scuppered.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!