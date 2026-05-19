Arsenal are Premier League champions: Watch Mikel Arteta's men react to title-winning moment

By Ben Knapton | 19 May 2026 22:34

Arsenal have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time since the 2003-04 season, and footage has emerged of Mikel Arteta's players reacting to the moment that their crowning was confirmed.

Two points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table before Tuesday night's fixtures, the Gunners simply needed Bournemouth to claim a point against the Sky Blues to win the title with a game to spare.

Red and white wishes were granted at the Vitality Stadium, where Eli Junior Kroupi - linked with a summer move to Arsenal - opened the scoring with a delightful curling strike in the first half.

City waited until second-half injury time to draw level through Erling Haaland's strike off the post, and Pep Guardiola's men had another couple of minutes to take the race for glory down to the final day.

However, after Rodri had a late shot blocked by teammate Rayan Cherki, Anthony Taylor blew his final whistle, ending the Premier League title race and triggering pandemonium in North London.

Watch the moment Arsenal won the Premier League title

The Arsenal players celebrate becoming the 2025/26 Premier League Champions ? pic.twitter.com/XJOmOKfvq1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 19, 2026

Arsenal players and staff had gathered at their London Colney training ground to watch Bournemouth vs. Man City, and bedlam broke loose the second their first-place finish was confirmed.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Piero Hincapie and William Saliba could be seen gesticulating in a frustrated manner, as City huffed and puffed for the second goal in the final two minutes.

However, Arteta's men soon exploded into unbridled delirium, before breaking into the customary rendition of 'Championes, Championes, Ole, Ole Ole!'.

Thanks to Bournemouth extending their 17-match unbeaten run against Man City, Guardiola's men can only claim a maximum of 81 points, while Arsenal boast an unassailable 82 at the summit.

The pressure is therefore off the champions when they head to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, and all eyes will now be on the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

Arsenal throw the Premier League bottle away

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal fans have learned the hard way to take nothing for granted in football.

Had Guardiola's men come up trumps tonight, the Emirates faithful would have had every reason to fear the dreaded silver medal on the final weekend.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner has promised to go full strength against Arsenal at Selhurst Park, whereas Aston Villa will go into their clash with Man City either celebrating or commiserating the outcome of their Europa League final just a few days before.

There would not have been enough banks for all the bottles had Arsenal slipped to second on the final day, but Arteta's well-documented - and well-ridiculed - five-phase plan is, belatedly, complete.

This was not a vintage, 2017-18 Man City-esque title win, nor did Arsenal blow opponents to smithereens left right and centre.

But when your badge is gold, none of that matters.

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