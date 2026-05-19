Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Premier League relegation battle goes to final day

By Ben Sully | 19 May 2026 22:35 , Last updated: 19 May 2026 22:58

Tottenham Hotspur missed the opportunity to secure Premier League survival as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against London rivals Chelsea in Tuesday's clash at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs came into the contest knowing that a point would be enough to secure safety with a game to spare due to their significant goal difference advantage over West Ham United.

However, they ultimately failed to achieve that objective as they fell just short in a pulsating encounter in west London.

Enzo Fernandez starred for Callum McFarlane's side, scoring a stunning strike from distance just before the hour mark before providing a controlled assist for Andrey Santos to net his first Premier League goal midway through the second period.

Richarlison pulled a goal back to set up a nervy finish, but Chelsea managed to stand firm to bounce back from Saturday's FA Cup final defeat with their first league win since beating Aston Villa on March 4.

The win has moved the Blues up to eighth spot, leaving them in a Conference League qualification position and a point adrift of a Europa League place.

As for Spurs, they have now lost six of their previous eight top-flight away games against Chelsea (D2), including defeats in each of their last three trips to Stamford Bridge.

Their fate is still in their hands with two points seperating them from 18th-placed West Ham, but they are set for a tense final day in their battle to avoid relegation for the first time since 1976-77.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Tottenham fans will be keen to put Tuesday behind them, as their team missed an opportunity to secure safety on the same night Arsenal clinched the Premier League title.

While Spurs have a poor record at Stamford Bridge, they would have hoped for more against a Chelsea side that had entered Tuesday's match on the back of a seven-game winless league run.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi was preparing a triple change before Santos made it 2-0, so he will be ruing that decision not to make those changes sooner.

The north London outfit certainly looked better after the changes, including the introduction of James Maddison, who saw a late effort kept out by Jorrel Hato's last-ditch block - a passage of play that could prove to be a hugely important moment once the final whistle goes on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso, who will take over the reins at Chelsea this summer, would have been impressed with the fight shown from the hosts, even if it was not a vintage display.

The former Real Madrid boss will also recognise the importance of keeping Fernandez, who has been linked with a move to the Spanish giants.

There has been some debate as to whether Alonso would be better off taking over a side with no European football, but the 44-year-old will surely be keen for them to snatch a spot in the Europa League - a competition he went close to winning with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024.

CHELSEA VS. SPURS HIGHLIGHTS

Fernandez goal vs. Spurs (18th min, Chelsea 1-0 Spurs)

Enzo Fernández, what a STRIKE?! ? pic.twitter.com/bQeuiG9TzW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2026

What a strike!

Fernandez picks up the ball from a distance, sets it out of his feet before bending a powerful strike out of the goalkeeper's reach to the delight of the home faithful.

Santos goal vs. Spurs (68th min, Chelsea 2-0 Spurs)

Andrey Santos doubles Chelsea's lead over Spurs! ? pic.twitter.com/0m2u1bAM6H — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2026

Chelsea double their lead.

A neat team move sees Cole Palmer play the pass out to Pedro Neto, who sends a ball to the far post for Fernandez to neatly tee up Santos for a low finish beyond Kinsky

Richarlison goal vs. Spurs (74th min, Chelsea 2-1 Spurs)

Richarlison pulls one back for Spurs! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ygpQiMmUv9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2026

Richarlison gives the visitors renewed hope. Pedro Porro latches onto a pass into the box, cutting it back for Pape Matar Sarr to backheel into Richarlison's path, leaving the Brazilian with the simple task of tapping the ball in at the far post.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ENZO FERNANDEZ

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Fernandez produced a captain's performance for the hosts, following an unstoppable strike from distance with a composed assist for Chelsea's second.

The Argentine, who played off the left, also threatened to score from a first-half free-kick which rattled the frame of Kinsky's goal.

Santos also impressed in the middle of the park, making a strong case to retain his spot in the lineup for the final game of the Premier League season.

CHELSEA VS. SPURS MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 44%-56% Spurs

Shots: Chelsea 9-9 Spurs

Shots on target: Chelsea 4-3 Spurs

Corners: Chelsea 3-4 Spurs

Fouls: Chelsea 11-18 Spurs

BEST STATS

Andrey Santos (30/30), Cole Palmer (14/14) and Pedro Neto (11/11) all completed 100% of their passes in the first half vs Tottenham. ?#CHETOT pic.twitter.com/VLZJeTryjs — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 19, 2026

Chelsea have now won 39 Premier League games against Tottenham.



It’s the most they’ve beaten an opponent in the competition. ? pic.twitter.com/SanpuVbJBY — Squawka (@Squawka) May 19, 2026

Chelsea have won more games in all competitions against Tottenham than we have against any other club. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea will look to secure European qualification, and ideally a Europa League place, when they take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

As for Spurs, they are set for a nervy home game against Everton, knowing that a defeat would open the door for West Ham to send them down.