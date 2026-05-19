Enzo Maresca to Man City: Why following Pep Guardiola could end in chaos

By Sebastian Sternik | 19 May 2026 22:49

Football is approaching a moment that once felt impossible to imagine - the end of the Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City.

Forget about trophies, titles and records... Guardiola turned City into the gold standard of football during his 10 years at the Etihad - a standard that every other elite club measures itself on.

Replacing a manager is not an easy task for any club, but replacing a figure of Guardiola’s stature borders on the impossible.

That is the predicament facing Enzo Maresca, who is the leading candidate to take over what will be the most challenging vacancy in football.

Loyal to Guardiola’s principles and already trusted within City’s family, Maresca appears to be the logical successor. However, logic does not immediately translate to success.

So would taking the job represent the opportunity of a lifetime, or is this potentially mission impossible?

Below, Sports Mole takes an opinionated deep dive into what could become the defining managerial handover of a generation.

Follow that Enzo…

© Imago / News Images

There is a great scene in the film ‘Great Balls of Fire’ when Jerry Lee Lewis rocks the building, sets a piano on fire, and tells Chuck Berry to ‘follow that’.

Man City’s managerial conundrum is not dissimilar. After all, how exactly does one follow Guardiola?

If reports are to be believed, Maresca will be the new man in the City dugout, but there is a danger that the new boss could be inheriting City at the precise moment their empire begins to wobble.

Let’s start with the club’s personnel. Bernardo Silva and John Stones are already set to leave this summer, while there is uncertainty about Rodri, Phil Foden, James Trafford, Nathan Ake and others.

Then comes the giant shadow hanging over the Etihad - the unresolved 115 charges that continue to loom ominously.

Should severe punishments ever arrive, Maresca’s job could go from winning games to navigating chaos.

That, however, does not begin to scratch the surface, given City’s owner Shaikh Mansour has recently faced scrutiny over his alleged financial support for the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan’s bloody civil war.

This is a story which has gone under the radar in recent times, but one that could have significant implications in the near future.

Taken together, the job begins to look far less like a dream opportunity and far more like a beautifully gift-wrapped grenade - one that has already had its pin pulled.

Man City to follow Barcelona’s blueprint

© Imago / Sven Simon

Man City are not the first club to face a reality without Guardiola.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have both experienced the genius of the Catalan manager, and both have battled through his eventual departures.

In many ways, Maresca’s rumoured arrival at the Etihad would mirror Barcelona’s approach to the situation back in 2012, when Guardiola was replaced by his right-hand man, Tito Vilanova.

Just like Maresca, Vilanova understood Barcelona’s positional structures, the training ground demands, the club’s ecosystem, and the obsessive tactical detail instilled by Guardiola.

The decision initially worked for the La Liga giants, with the new boss leading his men to 100 points and an immediate league title.

Sadly, football never got the chance to discover how far Vilanova could have taken that Barcelona side after his life was tragically cut short by cancer at just 45 years old.

Vilanova’s achievements may offer some level of encouragement for Man City, as they prepare to replace Guardiola with someone who already understands the mechanics of an unbelievably successful machine.

Man City and Enzo Maresca have lessons to learn from rivals

© Imago / IMAGO / Picture Point

Premier League supporters have seen this story unfold before, and more often than not, it ends badly.

Manchester United - who are arguably the best example - are still searching for the right man, 13 years on from the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

You could say the same about Arsenal, who struggled following the departure of Arsene Wenger in 2018.

The Gunners, having claimed this season's Premier League crown, are finally beginning to re-establish themselves as an elite outfit, but it has taken them eight years to recover from the post-Wenger earthquake.

Even Liverpool are discovering how difficult life can become after the exit of a transformational figure like Jurgen Klopp.

Winning the Premier League title immediately after Klopp’s departure appears to have created the illusion of a seamless transition. In reality, the foundations he laid are already showing signs of cracking.

These are only a handful of the warning signs staring Man City in the face as they prepare to lose not just a manager, but the architect of their modern success.

Guardiola not only built a winning team - he constructed a footballing masterpiece that revolved around his stoic vision.

For all of City’s planning, wealth and brilliance, the uncomfortable reality may soon emerge: replacing Guardiola is not a process that will come without problems.

And if history has taught us anything, it is that life after a transformational figure is rarely defined by immediate success. In fact, it often begins with a long and painful reality check.