Bournemouth 1-1 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Man City squander title chances

By Ellis Stevens | 19 May 2026 21:33

Bournemouth and Manchester City drew 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, meaning Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions.

Man City briefly thought they had drawn first blood when Antoine Semenyo's goal was ruled out for offside, before Eli Junior Kroupi found the top corner to give Bournemouth the lead minutes before half-time.

An absorbing second half followed as Manchester City desperately searched for a way back into the match, while Bournemouth aimed to consolidate their lead.

Despite Erling Haaland's 95th-minute equaliser, Manchester City were not able to secure the victory they needed to keep their Premier League title hopes alive, with Arsenal crowned champions.

Meanwhile, a point for Bournemouth ensures they will compete in European competition next season, while they remain in contention for Champions League qualification going into the final day.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Pep Guardiola's potential final season in charge of Manchester City, with widespread reports this week that he will leave at the end of the campaign, will end in disappointment.

The Spaniard may have lifted two domestic trophies this term, but the draw tonight means Manchester City have been beaten to the Premier League title for the second consecutive year - their longest run without the title under Guardiola.

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola's last season as Bournemouth manager will go down as a resounding success, with tonight's draw ensuring the Cherries will compete in European football next season.

Bournemouth's campaign could yet get better on the final day, with the Cherries trailing fifth-placed Liverpool by three points in the race for Champions League qualification.

Regardless of the final day's outcome, Iraola will depart the Vitality Stadium as a club hero, having already ensured the club will compete in one of the three European competitions with one league game to spare.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. MANCHESTER CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Eli Junior Kroupi goal vs. Manchester City (39th min, Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester City)

A HUGE goal for the title race!



Eli Junior Kroupi with a glorious finish to give Bournemouth the lead against Man City! ? pic.twitter.com/Zd5si2q7yX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2026

Bournemouth have the lead! That is unstoppable from Kroupi!

Marcus Tavernier feeds the ball through to the onrushing Adrien Truffert, who cuts the ball back to Kroupi just inside the area.

Kroupi opens up the shooting angle with his first touch and bends a stunning effort into the top right corner, giving Gianluigi Donnarumma no chance.

Erling Haaland goal vs. Bournemouth (95th min, Bournemouth 1-1 Manchester City)

Erling Haaland equalises LATE for Man City! ? pic.twitter.com/JtrB6TA04E — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2026

Haaland gives Manchester City a late lifeline!

The ball pinballs around Bournemouth's box before Rodri's strike cannons off the post.

The rebound falls kindly to Haaland, and the striker's effort cannons off the far post and into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ADRIEN TRUFFERT

© Imago / IPS

Truffert was one of several Bournemouth players who could have been crowned man of the match.

The left-back was a constant threat down the left flank, including providing the assist for Kroupi's fabulous opener.

Truffert was equally strong in the defensive third, making four tackles, two clearances and three recoveries to help stop Manchester City from claiming the three points.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. MANCHESTER CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Bournemouth 45%-55% Manchester City

Shots: Bournemouth 10-14 Manchester City

Shots on target: Bournemouth 2-5 Manchester City

Corners: Bournemouth 7-6 Manchester City

Fouls: Bournemouth 16-7 Manchester City

BEST STATS

Most goals scored by a teenager in their debut Premier League season:



◉ 13 - Junior Kroupi (25/26)

◎ 12 - Robbie Fowler (93/94)

◎ 12 - Robbie Keane in (99/00)



A record-breaking goal that could decide the title race. ? pic.twitter.com/uXHsugR08w — Squawka (@Squawka) May 19, 2026

3 - With goals against Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd this season, Junior Kroupi is the first teenager to score against each of the teams finishing in the top 3 in a single Premier League campaign. Unfazed. #BOUMCI pic.twitter.com/RtUemLaztL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 19, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Tonight's draw means Arsenal are crowned Premier League champions, with Manchester City trailing by an insurmountable four points going into the last day of the season.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth climb into sixth spot and find themselves just three points outside of the Champions League places heading into the final day.