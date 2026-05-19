Preview: Gremio vs Palestino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 19 May 2026 22:45

Gremio and Palestino face off on Wednesday at Arena do Gremio in the fifth round of Group F in the Copa Sudamericana. The Tricolor are aiming to claim top spot in the group and secure a direct place in the last 16, while the Chileans arrive under pressure following an inconsistent continental campaign.

After a goalless draw in Santiago, anticipation is high for a decisive clash in Porto Alegre. Gremio are banking on home advantage to reinforce their status as favourites, while Palestino will look to spring an upset and keep their qualification hopes alive.

Match preview

Gremio currently sit second in Group F with seven points from four matches. Domestically, the picture is less reassuring.

The Gaucho side are 15th in the Brasileiro with 18 points, and a 1-1 draw at Bahia's Fonte Nova stadium further highlighted their instability in the league.

In the previous continental round, Gremio beat Deportivo Riestra 3-0 in Buenos Aires, with Carlos Vinicius, Francis Amuzu, and Martin Braithwaite all on the scoresheet. Under Luis Castro, Gremio typically play a 4-3-3 and have averaged nearly 70% possession in the competition.

The first encounter in Santiago finished goalless—a match notable for three missed penalties by Carlos Vinicius. Now at home, Gremio are seeking a win to move top of the group and edge closer to a place in the last 16. The support of the Arena crowd could prove crucial in this decisive stage of the group.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photosport

Palestino have endured an inconsistent campaign in Chile, currently sitting ninth in the Primera Division on 17 points. Their most recent league outing saw them put five past La Serena away from home.

Their continental campaign has been even tougher. Palestino have just two points and sit bottom of Group F, yet to score a single goal in this season's competition.

Argentine coach Guillermo Farre typically sets Palestino up in a 4-1-4-1, prioritising compactness and defensive discipline. Nelson Da Silva is their main attacking threat and leading scorer this season.

Palestino face a unique test in Porto Alegre, having never previously met Gremio outside of Chile. They need a positive result on the road to keep their qualification hopes alive—another slip could mean elimination at the group stage.

Gremio Copa Sudamericana form:

L

W

D

W

Gremio form (all competitions):

D

D

W

L

W

D

Palestino Copa Sudamericana form:

D

L

D

L

Palestino form (all competitions):

L

D

D

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Gremio approach this clash with midfield concerns: Arthur is a doubt with a Grade I right thigh injury, while Juan Nardoni is sidelined by a Grade II injury to his left thigh.

Marlon, Joao Pedro, and Gabriel Grando are also still out, though Mathias Villasanti could return, as could Cristian Pavon after suspension.

Palestino are in better spirits after their 5-1 thrashing of La Serena, but will miss centre-back Fernando Meza, suspended after a red card in the first leg. Jason Leon is expected to fill in at full-back, with Enzo Roco and Vicente Espinoza forming the central defensive pairing.

Julian Fernandez returns to bolster midfield options for Guillermo Farre. Nicolas Meza is set to anchor the midfield, with Francisco Montes and Sebastian Gallegos in the creative roles.

Bryan Carrasco and Cesar Munder are likely to provide width, while Ronnie Fernandez is expected to lead the line in place of Nelson Da Silva.

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Pavon, Gustavo, Viery, Gabriel; Perez, Erick, Mec; Enamorado, Vinicius, Amuzu

Palestino possible starting lineup:

Perez; Garguez, Espinoza, Roco, Leon; Gallegos, Meza, Montes; Carrasco, Munder, Fernandez

We say: Gremio 3-0 Palestino

The Tricolor return to the Arena in a very different situation than in the Brasileiro. With seven points in Group F, Luis Castro’s side are buoyed by their 3-0 win over Deportivo Riestra in Buenos Aires last round—a performance that showed clear attacking superiority against a deep defensive block. At home, with Carlos Vinicius likely to feature and the attacking trio of Enamorado, Amuzu, and Gabriel Mec out wide, the hosts are expected to dominate and create chances.

Already mathematically eliminated after a 1-0 defeat in Montevideo, Palestino arrive in Porto Alegre with nothing left to play for and still without a goal in four group-stage matches. The 5-1 win over Deportes La Serena gave Guillermo Farre’s tenure a boost, but their defensive weaknesses were exposed in a 6-1 defeat to Universidad Catolica in the league.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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