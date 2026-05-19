Preview: Independiente Petrolero vs Botafogo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 19 May 2026 22:12

Independiente Petrolero and Botafogo will face off on Wednesday, May 20, at Estadio La Huerta in Asuncion for the fifth round of Copa Sudamericana Group E, with the match having been moved from Bolivia to Paraguay and ordered to take place behind closed doors by Conmebol because of the political unrest and widespread protests affecting Bolivia.

Botafogo have already booked their place in the knockout rounds and could seal top spot in the group as well as direct qualification for the last 16 if they defeat Petrolero and Caracas fail to beat Racing away from home, while Independiente Petrolero sit bottom of the standings without a single point from four matches and are left playing only for pride before their continental campaign comes to an end.

Match preview

Independiente Petrolero head into the fifth round of Group E already eliminated from the 2026 Copa Sudamericana after losing all four of their matches, scoring only three goals and conceding 10 in what has been a difficult debut campaign on the continental stage, highlighting the clear technical gulf between the Bolivian side and the rest of the group.

Petrolero have suffered defeats against Racing, Caracas and Botafogo in the competition, including a heavy 3-0 loss to the Brazilian club, although their domestic form has been more positive with notable victories over Bolivar and Universitario Vinto, underlining how much more comfortable the side appear in local competition than in continental football.

Manager Thiago Leitao sets his side up in a 4-3-3 formation featuring Daniel Rojas, Gustavo Cristaldo and Willie in midfield, but persistent defensive struggles under pressure have left goalkeeper Johan Gutierrez among the busiest and most exposed players in the squad throughout the tournament.

The match will now be staged in Asuncion rather than Sucre after Conmebol decided to relocate the fixture to Estadio La Huerta and play it without supporters due to Bolivia’s political instability, meaning Petrolero will be deprived of both their altitude advantage and home backing — two factors that could have helped level the contest.

© Imago / Fotoarena

Botafogo arrive with qualification already secured and knowing they can clinch first place in Group E with one match to spare after defeating Independiente Petrolero 3-0 in the reverse fixture at the Nilton Santos, where goals from Mateo Ponte, Alvaro Montoro and Newton sealed a dominant victory.

Franclim Carvalho’s side remain unbeaten in the Copa Sudamericana after victories over Racing and Petrolero alongside a draw with Caracas, while their tally of nine goals in four games is the best attacking return in the group, with Alvaro Montoro and Mateo Ponte emerging as key contributors in the final third.

Botafogo also boosted morale ahead of the trip to Paraguay with a 3-1 victory over Corinthians in the Brasileirao last weekend, as Arthur Cabral scored a hat-trick to end the team’s difficult run of league form and restore confidence within the squad.

Finishing top of Group E would secure direct passage to the last 16 and guarantee home advantage at the Nilton Santos in the knockout rounds, and with strong recent form as well as an already-eliminated opponent standing in their way, Botafogo head into the contest as overwhelming favourites for another Copa Sudamericana victory.

Independiente Petrolero Copa Sudamericana form:

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Independiente Petrolero form (all competitions):

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Botafogo Copa Sudamericana form:

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Botafogo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Independiente Petrolero have no confirmed injury concerns and Leitao is expected to have his full squad available, with defender Eduardo returning from suspension despite the club already being rooted to the bottom of the group without a point and eliminated from the competition.

The Bolivian side will now play in Asuncion after Conmebol moved the fixture because of the political crisis in Bolivia, and without the altitude advantage of Sucre while averaging 2.5 goals conceded per match in the tournament, Petrolero approach the game with little expectation of a dramatic turnaround.

At Botafogo, Franclim Carvalho continues to contend with several important absences in attack and midfield, as Matheus Martins, Junior Santos, Nathan Fernandes, Kaio Pantaleao and Allan remain unavailable, reducing the side’s attacking depth and rotation options.

Even so, Botafogo sit top of Group E with 10 points and have already secured direct qualification for the last 16, giving Carvalho the flexibility to rotate his squad and provide valuable playing time to players needing minutes ahead of the knockout phase.

Independiente Petrolero possible starting lineup:

Johan Gutierrez; Saul Torres, Ronny Montero, Leonardo Montenegro, Francisco Rodriguez; Daniel Rojas, Gustavo Cristaldo, Willie; Roberto Villavicencio, Jonatan Cristaldo, Rodrigo Rivas

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Neto; Vitinho, Alexander Barboza, Ferraresi, Marcal; Edenilson, Danilo; Newton, Alvaro Montoro, Lucas Villalba; Arthur Cabral

We say: Independiente Petrolero 0-3 Botafogo

With no points from four matches, 10 goals conceded and elimination already confirmed, Petrolero could choose to rotate their squad with greater focus on domestic commitments, especially after even the altitude of Sucre failed to prevent Caracas from claiming a 3-2 victory there in the previous round.

Botafogo, meanwhile, come into the fixture full of confidence after the 3-1 win over Corinthians in which Arthur Cabral netted a hat-trick, and having already beaten Petrolero 3-0 in the reverse fixture despite making five second-half substitutions, the gulf in quality between the two squads still appears significant.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.