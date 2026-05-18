Arsenal 1-0 Burnley: Highlights, man of the match, stats as the Gunners put themselves on the brink of long-awaited Premier League title

By Matt Law | 18 May 2026 21:59 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 22:01

Arsenal are on the brink of being crowned Premier League champions for the 2025-26 campaign, with the Gunners beating already-relegated Burnley 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the match towards the end of the first period, heading a corner from Bukayo Saka into the back of the net.

Havertz was fortunate to escape a red card in the second period for a poor challenge on Lesley Ugochukwu, with the Germany international only handed a yellow card.

The result has moved Mikel Arteta's side five points clear of second-placed Man City, who play their game in hand against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Man City need to overcome the Cherries to keep the title race alive heading into the final matchday, with Arsenal now requiring a win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to ensure that they secure the title ahead of Pep Guardiola's side, who are at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Job done for Arsenal, but it was far from pretty, with Havertz's first-half header the only thing that separated the two teams at the end of the 90 minutes.

The Gunners are now just one win away from the title, but Man City remain in the fight and must beat Bournemouth on Tuesday night to take the race until the final day.

Burnley, and indeed Man City, will point to a major incident in the second half, when Havertz somehow avoided a red card for a poor challenge on Ugochukwu.

It had threatened to become an uncomfortable final few minutes for Arsenal, but Burnley never had the quality required to take something from the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta's side are so nearly there. The wait is almost over.

ARSENAL VS. BURNLEY HIGHLIGHTS

Kai Havertz goal vs. Burnley (38th min, Arsenal 1-0 Burnley)

Kai Havertz heads home for Arsenal! ? pic.twitter.com/fCDnMkXi4x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 18, 2026

Arsenal make the breakthrough in the 38th minute of the contest, as Havertz heads a corner from Saka into the back of the net from close range; Burnley are undone before the break.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BUKAYO SAKA

© Iconsport / PA Images

In truth, this was not a match of star performances.

Havertz would have been in with a shout had he not made a dreadful challenge which should have resulted in a red card, but Saka was the best player on the pitch, setting up the only goal, and Burnley found it very difficult when the England international picked up the ball in a wide area.

ARSENAL VS. BURNLEY MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 61%-39% Burnley

Shots: Arsenal 13-5 Burnley

Shots on target: Arsenal 3-0 Burnley

Corners: Arsenal 3-3 Burnley

Fouls: Arsenal 7-16 Burnley

BEST STATS

19 - Arsenal have scored a set piece goal (excl. pens) in 19 different Premier League games this season, a joint record by a team in a 38-game season. Methodology. pic.twitter.com/daAuA375d1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 18, 2026

50 + 50 - Aged 24 years and 255 days today, Bukayo Saka is the second youngest player in Premier League history to register both 50+ goals and 50+ assists, behind only Wayne Rooney (24 years, 84 days). Production. pic.twitter.com/q6FQIP8C8w — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 18, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal will head to Palace on Sunday knowing that a win would see them crowned champions, although the Gunners would secure the title on Tuesday evening should Man City fail to overcome Bournemouth.

Burnley, meanwhile, will be aiming to end what has been a very difficult season on a positive note when they host basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a match that will decide which team finishes at the bottom of the division.

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