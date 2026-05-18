Two Chelsea players can shine under Xabi Alonso - if new manager is given one thing

By Ben Knapton | 18 May 2026 20:31 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 20:33

Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso could make two particular players shine at Stamford Bridge ahead of his summer arrival, a former Blues attacker has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Spaniard had the red carpet rolled out for him to join Liverpool in 2024, but after snubbing the reigning Premier League champions for another year at Bayer Leverkusen, he took on the audacious task of filling Carlo Ancelotti's shoes at Real Madrid.

Alonso's Bernabeu stint lasted for just 34 games, after which Liverpool fans pleaded for their club to make another move for their former midfielder, pleas that fell on deaf ears as the Reds opted to keep faith in Arne Slot.

Instead, Alonso has penned a four-year contract with Chelsea following the sacking of Liam Rosenior, and he has been appointed manager rather than head coach, a suggestion that he will be given more off-field control than his predecessors enjoyed.

Ex-Blues winger Pat Nevin believes that Alonso could work his magic at Chelsea if the 44-year-old has a greater say in off-field matters, and he has backed the new boss to also help Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro blossom.

Xabi Alonso backed to get best out of Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro at Chelsea

© Imago / Every Second Media

Asked whether Alonso and Chelsea is a match made in heaven, Nevin said: "I have to say I don't know the answer to it, and I'll give you a good reason why. Thomas Tuchel was a good manager, they got rid of him. Poch is a good manager, they get rid of him. Maresca’s a good manager, gone. Frank Lampard was sitting there, gone.

"And you're just thinking, wait a minute, this is happening too quickly. Xabi Alonso is a good manager. He's a very, very good manager.

"He's a real coup to get in the door. Is it going to work? I don't know. And the reason why I don't know is, it's the way the club has been run in the last while.

"Now, if he is given enough control, and I've said this before with other managers, they weren't given control and they're gone. If he's allowed to be given control, as I've said before, and funding is allowed, no complete control, because he'll want to lean on the expertise that's there.

"Then he's got a chance of making a good team, because there's a lot of good players there. He might get the best out of Cole Palmer, which we've not really seen this season. He might get the best out of, certainly Joao Pedro is an extremely good player.

"He might be able to keep him and lift players who might have been considering leaving. is he the right man? Do I think that's a good decision? Yeah, I think it's a good decision. Now let him do the job."

Will Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro be at Chelsea next season?

© Imago / Action Plus

Pedro and Palmer could theoretically both function as number 10s in Alonso's favoured 3-4-2-1 setup, or the former could be deployed at the tip of the attack with Palmer operating behind him.

Both influential attackers have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer, though, with Barcelona sporting director Deco apparently in attendance at the FA Cup final to watch Pedro in action.

Chelsea are expected to block any bids that come in for Pedro this summer, although their negotiating position will be weakened if they fail to qualify for any sort of European football next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United were said to have been eyeing a shock move for Palmer earlier this year, but the England international recently affirmed that he has no plans to leave Chelsea anytime soon.

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