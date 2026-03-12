Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Fernandez PSG fear emerges after Champions League loss

By Alexis Pereira | 12 Mar 2026 09:21

Paris Saint-Germain won against Chelsea this Wednesday in an emotional Champions League game (5-2). Despite the Blues' loss, Enzo Fernandez delivered a solid performance, scoring one goal in the first half. An achievement that will probably make his yesterday night opponent continue chasing him closely.

As reported by L'Equipe, the 25-year-old midfielder has been monitored "for a long time" by the sporting directorate of the Ligue 1 leaders. Having joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2022 for £102m, Fernandez has since been regarded as a potential "opportunity" for PSG to pursue. And the French club have every reason to press ahead with that interest ahead of the summer 2026 transfer window.

Chelsea's lack of competitiveness — A boon for PSG?

According to the French sports daily, Chelsea's on-pitch situation could "push" Fernandez into requesting a transfer at the end of the current season. Still involved in the Champions League through this round of 16 tie against PSG, the English club may nonetheless fail to return to the competition next season — they currently sit fifth in the Premier League under manager Liam Rosenior.

Chelsea are only three points behind Manchester United (third) and Aston Villa (fourth), it is true. But missing out on Champions League qualification — a real possibility at this stage — would be poorly received by the Argentine, who is simultaneously attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, PSG foremost among them.

© Imago / IPS

Chelsea's financial situation

L'Equipe believes the stance adopted by the Chelsea board will be decisive in this matter: is selling Fernandez a realistic option? In all likelihood, yes — the English club's losses are staggering: £346m before tax for the 2024-25 season.

On top of that, an £68m fine remains "suspended" by UEFA. In that context, a sale of Fernandez in the region of £85m could provide welcome relief to Chelsea's finances, as well as serving PSG's interests.

A more active summer window for PSG

Having been extremely quiet in the summer of 2025, immediately after winning the Champions League, Luis Enrique's side are set to adopt a different approach in the next transfer window. According to reports in France, two positions have already been identified as priorities for this summer — specifically left-back and right-back.

Beyond that, a midfield refresh could also be on the agenda, with Vitinha showing a dip in form and Fabian Ruiz sidelined since January 2026. The arrival of Enzo Fernandez would fit squarely into that plan to partially revitalise a squad showing signs of fatigue.