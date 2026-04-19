Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brighton: Enzo Fernandez, Estevao, Joao Pedro latest

By Ben Knapton | 19 Apr 2026 10:22

With their Champions League chances dwindling by the week, Chelsea are entering full-blown crisis mode heading into Tuesday's Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues have been subjected to a miserable four straight Premier League defeats after Saturday's 1-0 loss to top-five rivals Manchester United, who triumphed courtesy of a Matheus Cunha goal at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior's men could either be seven points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table if the Reds beat Everton on Sunday, or they could even drop down to seventh if the Toffees come out on top in the Merseyside derby.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of their trip to Brighton, who came from behind twice to steal a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Rosenior revealed that Estevao Willian was in tears at half time after the Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury against Man Utd, and it remains to be seen how long the youngster will be sidelined for.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Cramp

Possible return date: April 21 (vs. Brighton)

Enzo Fernandez was another casualty of the loss to Man United on Saturday, but Rosenior is hopeful that the Argentine was just suffering from cramp and will be fine for the trip to Brighton.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: April 21 (vs. Brighton)

Joao Pedro was an unexpected absentee from the loss to the Red Devils due to a thigh concern, but Rosenior expects the former Brighton man to recover in time for the trip to his old home.

Levi Colwill

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)

Levi Colwill completed 60 minutes of a behind-closed-doors Under-21s friendly on Friday as he enters the final stages of his ACL recovery, and there is hope that the defender will be back before the campaign ends.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)

Second-string attacker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens picked up a serious hamstring injury at the beginning of the month, and the Englishman is facing another few weeks out of action.

Benoit Badiashile

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: April 21 (vs. Brighton)

Benoit Badiashile has been laid low by a mystery illness for a while, and having not made the cut against Man Utd, it would be a surprise to see the Frenchman take part in Tuesday's game.

Filip Jorgensen

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: April 21 (vs. Brighton)

Likewise, backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen missed out on a place in the squad on Saturday due to his groin injury, and his chances of returning in midweek are slim.

Reece James

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 4 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Rosenior admitted last week that Reece James was a "bit further away" in his recovery from a hamstring injury, so the Blues skipper is likely to be missing for the remainder of the month.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a provisional doping ban, but Chelsea otherwise have no suspension concerns for Tuesday's trip.