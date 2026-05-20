Arsenal’s Premier League title confirms historic feat achieved across eight different decades

By Seye Omidiora | 20 May 2026 00:10 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 00:11

Arsenal have officially brought an end to their 22-year top-flight title drought following Bournemouth's 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta's side secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over already-relegated Burnley on Monday to put them on the brink, as they required a City slip-up at the Vitality Stadium to claim the crown.

Things looked to be going to plan for the Gunners after Eli Junior Kroupi put the Cherries 1-0 up before the interlude, only for Erling Haaland's 95th-minute leveller to put a lid on celebrations as City threatened to take the title race into the final day.

However, Anthony Taylor's final whistle marked a historic moment for the football club, sparking widespread celebrations across London as Arsenal claimed their first success since the 2003-04 season.

Arsenal make history after Premier League win

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to post-match data from Opta, the triumph represents the 14th English top-flight championship in the illustrious history of the North London club.

Only Liverpool and Manchester United, who both possess 20 league titles, have won more top-flight crowns than the newly-crowned champions.

Furthermore, the victory ensures that no team in English football history has won the first-division title in more different decades than the Gunners, who have now achieved the feat in eight separate eras.

14 - Only Liverpool and Man Utd (20) have won more English top-flight titles than Arsenal (14), while no side has won it in more different decades than the Gunners (8). Generations. pic.twitter.com/y1wLzqNS1i — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 19, 2026

Winning the league at Man City's expense has more than made up for losing the EFL Cup final to Pep Guardiola's men two months ago.

Arteta eyes historic double ahead of European showpiece

© Imago / Mark Pain

The domestic triumph sets up an enticing conclusion to the season as the club prepare for a shot at continental glory later this month.

Having already booked their place in the Champions League final after defeating Atletico Madrid, the North Londoners could secure a monumental domestic and European double in Budapest on May 30.

Arteta has successfully fostered an elite winning culture within the squad, seamlessly combining expensive acquisitions over several years with a few highly-rated academy graduates.

Indeed, Arsenal's title success validates the long-term vision of the Emirates hierarchy and positions the club as the next dominant force in English football for years to come, especially as Guardiola is believed to be leaving Manchester after this season.