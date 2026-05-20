Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi surpasses Fowler, Keane feat as Andoni Iraola reacts to European qualification

By Ben Sully | 20 May 2026 00:18 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 00:23

Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi claimed a Premier League scoring record with his goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

Kroupi put the Cherries ahead in the closing stages of the first period, curling a right-foot strike in at the far post.

The 19-year-old's unstoppable strike looked set to clinch all three points until Erling Haaland equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Kroupi's effort still proved enough to make him a popular figure with Arsenal fans, as the draw sealed the Gunners' first Premier League title in 22 years.

The point also secured Bournemouth European football for the very first time on the same night where Kroupi made history of his own.

A HUGE goal for the title race!



Eli Junior Kroupi with a glorious finish to give Bournemouth the lead against Man City! ? pic.twitter.com/Zd5si2q7yX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2026

Kroupi sets new Premier League scoring record

The youngster's 13th top-flight goal of the season saw him become the highest-scoring teenager in his debut Premier League campaign.

Kroupi, who recently turned down the chance to represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, surpassed the record he already shared with Premier League icons Robbie Fowler and Robbie Keane.

Fowler scored 12 goals in 28 appearances in his first Premier League season with Liverpool in 1993-94.

Keane then equalled Fowler's record when he netted 12 times in 31 Premier League games for Coventry City in the 1999-00 season.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Iraola reacts after leading Bournemouth into Europe

Having moved and established a four-point gap to eighth position, sixth-placed Bournemouth have secured a Europa League qualification and could even upgrade that to Champions League football if several results go their way in the next five days.

Andoni Iraola, who will leave his position as head coach at the end of the season, spoke of his delight at leading Bournemouth into Europe when he spoke to the media after Tuesday's draw with Man City.

"At the beginning of the season, you didn't imagine it," Iraola told Sky Sports. "It has been so nice, and we have a chance to fight for the Champions League in the last game, and we really deserve this, especially for the game we played so well.

"We have not won the game, but it does not matter. I've enjoyed it so much, how we played and the personality we showed. We had great chances to score the second one, and we wanted to win the game, but I've enjoyed it.

"Today has been a good reflection of the club. I'm very happy for the club, the players, the supporters and the staff. It's the best way to finish with something you can touch. I can't ask for anything more."

After overseeing his final home game as Bournemouth boss, Iraola will now take his side to the City Ground for Sunday's season finale against Nottingham Forest.

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