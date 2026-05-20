Man United captain Bruno Fernandes opens up on 'needed' Ruben Amorim exit, Michael Carrick arrival

By Matt Law | 20 May 2026 16:51 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 16:54

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has said that the Red Devils 'needed a change' when Michael Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim as head coach.

The club's Amorim experiment came to an end in January, with the Portuguese removed from his position as head coach, and Carrick was brought in for the rest of the campaign.

Man United were sixth when the change occurred but now sit third, with that spot in the Premier League table being secured ahead of the final set of matches on Sunday.

Carrick is set to be named the club's head coach on a permanent basis in the near future, and Fernandes has credited the Englishman for turning the campaign around.

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Fernandes: 'Man United needed a change when Carrick replaced Amorim'

"When the change was made we were not far from what we wanted [to achieve] this season. That was the top four. At the same time, it was in need of change by the club for different reasons – I won't be naming them now," Fernandes told Sky Sports News after collecting his Footballer of the Year prize at the Football Writers' Awards ceremony.

"Me and the boss [Michael Carrick] spoke before, and we said we can play better; we want to play better. We didn't achieve the level we want to have but since he came the results show we were one of the best teams in the Premier League.

"Michael came in with a big personality but also with a lot of calmness about what he needed to do to bring the best out of the team and he did it in the best way.

"For myself it was a great end of the season. I got to really enjoy the football I was playing and most importantly, the team was getting results.

"Me and the boss spoke before, and we said we can play better, we want to play better. We didn't achieve the level we want to have but since he came the results show we were one of the best teams in the Premier League."

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Fernandes bidding to break Premier League assist record against Brighton

Fernandes has one more chance to break the all-time Premier League assist record, with Man United finishing their campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Portugal international is currently level with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne on the all-time list with 20 assists in a single Premier League campaign - one more would see him secure the record.

However, Fernandes has hit back at criticism from ex-Red Devils captain Roy Keane, who suggested that the Portuguese cares more about the record than his team winning.

"It is not something that I will ever chase," said Fernandes.

"I know people can have different opinions about me, but they cannot say that I am not someone that looks to [help] the team and tries to make the team the most successful one. I will always try to win trophies and not individual accolades."

Fernandes has scored eight goals and registered 20 assists in 34 Premier League appearances for Man United during the 2025-26 campaign.