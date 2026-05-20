Arsenal’s Premier League title celebrations continue with victory parade confirmed ahead of huge European clash

By Seye Omidiora | 20 May 2026 15:27 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 15:27

Arsenal are continuing to bask in the glory of their historic Premier League title triumph after ending a painstaking 22-year drought.

Mikel Arteta's side mathematically secured the domestic crown on Tuesday evening following Manchester City's costly 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on the South Coast.

The newly-crowned champions have been the division's standout team throughout the 2025-26 campaign, building their success on an impenetrable defensive record, which has seen them keep 19 clean sheets after 37 rounds.

While celebrations are still reverberating around North London, the first-team squad remain focused on their final domestic fixture away at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Gunners will officially lift the coveted trophy at Selhurst Park before turning their undivided attention toward an imminent continental showdown.

Gunners announce victory parade details following historic title triumph

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Arsenal have officially confirmed that a public victory parade to celebrate their Premier League success will take place on Sunday, May 31.

The celebration is scheduled to commence at 2pm within the Islington borough of London, with vast crowds of supporters expected to line the streets.

"We are delighted to announce that we will come together with our supporters and community for a special parade around our home borough of Islington, starting from 2pm on Sunday 31 May, to celebrate our title," read a statement on the club website.

"This follows our UEFA Champions League Final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on Saturday 30 May, at 5pm (UK time). Should we be successful in this game, our parade will also celebrate this historic triumph."

Potential double parade relies on upcoming Champions League final

© Iconsport / PA Images

The timing of the parade leaves the door wide open for an even more monumental celebration in the English capital.

Should Arteta's men defeat the French champions in Budapest on May 30, they will parade both the Premier League and Champions League trophies simultaneously the following day.

Achieving a historic continental double would elevate the status of this current crop of players alongside the iconic 2004 Invincibles.

Without a doubt, the North Londoners possess the tactical flexibility and big-match temperament required to overcome the formidable Parisian outfit, with their expertise at shutting opponents out a standout characteristic.

For now, the Emirates hierarchy will simply look to complete their domestic duties safely this weekend before embarking on the most defining seven days in the club's modern history.

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