Arsenal end Premier League dought as former captain sends Mikel Arteta heartfelt message

By Seye Omidiora | 20 May 2026 16:49

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka took to social media to praise his former manager Mikel Arteta immediately after the Gunners claimed the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years.

The Switzerland international posted a picture of himself alongside Arteta from their time together in North London accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

"A special team, great players, and a club that never stopped believing but this is all because of you, Mikel," Xhaka posted on his Instagram story.

"To everyone who doubted you, give this man and this coach the respect he deserves. Congratulations to the whole Arsenal family."

Xhaka won two FA Cups and two Community Shields before departing the club for Bayer Leverkusen in July 2023.

Remembering Xhaka's legacy amid Arsenal's recent success

© Imago

The experienced midfielder faced significant scrutiny during his early years in England, but completely transformed his reputation under the manager's guidance.

During his final campaign in North London, the Swiss maestro was instrumental as the Gunners launched their first genuine title challenge against Manchester City in the 2022-23 season.

Although that particular charge fell short, the standards established during that period clearly paved the way for this year's ultimate triumph.

These days, Xhaka is a vital cog in the Sunderland midfield that head into the final gameweek 10th in the Premier League table.

Arsenal eye more glory as victory parade announced

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arteta's team can win even more silverware before this month ends, with the Gunners facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.

The encounter in Budapest will give the Londoners a chance to right the wrongs of their 2005-06 defeat to Barcelona.

Regardless of the result against PSG on May 30, the club have announced that Arteta's side will have a parade on May 31, a day after the continental final.

Winning the Premier League after a 22-year drought is one achievement, but adding the Champions League to that triumph would make it even sweeter.