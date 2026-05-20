From Chapman to Arteta: Where Arsenal’s 2025-26 title winners rank among the club’s greatest champions

By Nsidibe Akpan | 20 May 2026 19:00

Arsenal’s 2025-26 Premier League triumph will be remembered as one of the defining moments in the club’s modern history after Mikel Arteta’s side ended a 22-year wait for the league title on Tuesday when Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth, confirming Arsenal as champions with a game to spare and securing the club’s 14th English top-flight crown as well as their first since the famous “Invincibles” season of 2003-04.

For Arsenal supporters, the achievement carried emotional significance far beyond statistics because this was not a dominant dynasty simply maintaining elite standards, but a fallen giant rebuilding itself after years of decline, instability and public ridicule.

Arteta inherited a team that had spent several seasons outside the Champions League places before transforming it into the strongest side in England through patience, tactical evolution and one of the clearest long-term recruitment strategies in European football.

The title also arrives at a potentially historic moment for the club as Arsenal prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final later this month in Budapest, meaning the Gunners could yet complete the greatest campaign in their history, although comparisons with Arsenal’s previous title-winning sides have already begun because each triumph reflects a different era in the club’s evolution.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at how Arsenal's 2025-26 Premier League triumph compares to their previous title wins.

The 1930s dynasty: Herbert Chapman’s revolution

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Arsenal’s first great era arrived under Herbert Chapman and later George Allison during the 1930s as the club won five league titles between 1931 and 1938, transforming Arsenal into England’s dominant force for the first time.

That period established Arsenal as a national powerhouse because Chapman revolutionised football with tactical innovations such as the WM formation, advanced training methods and a professional structure that many clubs later copied, meaning Arsenal were not merely successful but also helped modernise the English game itself.

The current Arsenal side mirrors that era in one important way because both teams reshaped perceptions of the club, with the 1930s Arsenal becoming synonymous with innovation and dominance while Arteta’s side have restored Arsenal’s reputation as one of Europe’s elite after years of stagnation.

However, the contexts are very different because Chapman inherited a club already growing financially and structurally, whereas Arteta took charge during one of the most unstable periods in Arsenal’s modern history, with the club drifting away from Europe’s top level both competitively and culturally.

1970-71: The first double winners

Arsenal manager Bertie Mee with the double pic.twitter.com/8qhFqMeGfZ — The League Magazine (@Theleaguemag) April 24, 2026

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Before Arsene Wenger and the Invincibles, the 1970-71 side under Bertie Mee delivered one of Arsenal’s most iconic achievements by winning the league and FA Cup double.

That team was defined by resilience, discipline and defensive organisation rather than attacking flair as Arsenal secured the title dramatically at White Hart Lane against Tottenham before defeating Liverpool in the FA Cup final days later.

The similarities with the 2025-26 champions are striking in terms of mentality because Arteta’s side have frequently been praised for their defensive structure, emotional control and ability to grind out results under pressure.

This season’s Arsenal also produced some of the strongest defensive numbers in Europe by building the league’s most balanced back line around William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and David Raya while combining control in possession with physical intensity out of it.

Unlike the 1971 team, however, Arteta’s Arsenal have operated in an era of unprecedented scrutiny, financial disparity and tactical sophistication, with winning the modern Premier League against state-backed rivals and global superclubs arguably representing a far more difficult challenge than in previous generations.

1988-89: The most dramatic title in Arsenal history

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George Graham’s 1988-89 champions remain one of the most famous title winners in English football history after Michael Thomas scored at Anfield in the closing seconds of the season to deny Liverpool the title.

That triumph was built on defensive discipline, tactical structure and mental toughness, which are qualities that strongly resemble Arteta’s current side.

Both teams were underestimated externally because Graham’s Arsenal were not expected to overcome Liverpool’s dominance just as many doubted Arteta’s ability to dethrone Manchester City after repeated near-misses in recent seasons.

There is, however, one major distinction between the two triumphs because Graham’s title arrived unexpectedly, whereas Arsenal’s 2025-26 success followed years of mounting expectation, pressure and emotional exhaustion after repeated runner-up finishes.

That prolonged pressure arguably makes Arteta’s achievement psychologically unique in Arsenal’s history.

1997-98 and 2001-02: Wenger’s first great teams

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Arsene Wenger transformed Arsenal culturally, physically and tactically after arriving in 1996, with his 1997-98 and 2001-02 title-winning sides playing with speed, athleticism and technical brilliance while also winning domestic doubles in both seasons.

Those teams combined elite defenders such as Tony Adams, Martin Keown and Sol Campbell with attacking stars including Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires and Thierry Henry.

Arteta’s current side shares several similarities with Wenger’s early great teams because both squads were built around a clearly defined football identity, intelligent recruitment and a blend of technical quality with physical power.

There are also parallels between Wenger and Arteta as visionary coaches who reshaped Arsenal internally before delivering sustained success externally.

The key difference lies in the scale of the rebuild because Wenger inherited a club already competing near the top of English football, whereas Arteta inherited a fractured side that had finished eighth twice in succession and had lost much of its elite credibility across Europe.

2003-04: The Invincibles standard

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Every Arsenal title-winning side is ultimately measured against the Invincibles.

Wenger’s 2003-04 team remains the only side in Premier League history to complete an entire season unbeaten after finishing with 26 wins and 12 draws, while Thierry Henry scored 30 league goals as Arsenal combined attacking brilliance with extraordinary consistency.

The Invincibles were glamorous, charismatic and historically dominant, whereas Arteta’s Arsenal have not matched that unbeaten achievement but their title may carry a different type of significance.

This triumph ended a 22-year drought that had increasingly become a psychological burden around the club as Arsenal spent years being mocked for falling short in title races after finishing runners-up to Manchester City in both 2022-23 and 2023-24 before narrowly missing out again behind Liverpool last season.

Statistically, the 2025-26 side also developed a distinct identity of its own because Arsenal became one of the most dangerous set-piece teams in Premier League history while also demonstrating tactical flexibility that earlier Wenger sides were sometimes criticised for lacking.

The squad additionally showed greater depth than several previous Arsenal champions because injuries to key players across the season did not derail the title challenge, underlining how carefully Arteta and the recruitment department constructed the squad over multiple transfer windows.

Where does the 2025-26 triumph rank?

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It may still be too early to declare Arteta’s side the greatest Arsenal champions, especially while the Invincibles remain unmatched historically.

But in terms of emotional significance, difficulty and transformation, this title stands alongside the most important triumphs in the club’s history.

The 1930s teams built Arsenal’s identity, the 1971 side delivered the first Double, the 1989 champions produced football’s most dramatic finale, Wenger’s teams revolutionised English football and the Invincibles achieved immortality, while Arteta’s Arsenal, meanwhile, restored belief.

They ended a 22-year wait, overcame the financial dominance of Manchester City and completed one of the most patient long-term rebuilds English football has seen in the modern era.

And if they defeat Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest later this month, this season may ultimately surpass every Arsenal campaign that came before it.

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