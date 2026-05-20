Preview: Mexico vs. Ghana - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 20 May 2026 22:58

Mexico and Ghana begin their World Cup 2026 preparations at Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Friday, with the two nations heading into the global tournament with differing objectives.

El Tri are co-hosts alongside Canada and the United States, a status that brings a particular kind of pressure, while the Black Stars need Carlos Queiroz to settle in quickly if they are to end their wretched run of results.

Match preview

To say Ghana need Queiroz to get up to speed in a trice would be stating the obvious, as the West African nation head into their fifth appearance at the global tournament.

The Black Stars gave Otto Addo the heave-ho after a dismal fourth consecutive defeat during the March internationals, with 5-1 and 2-1 losses to Austria and Germany sealing the former winger’s fate.

Given their recent results, Ghana have lost four matches in a row by an aggregate score of 10-2, which does not bode well ahead of a major tournament in which they will face Panama, England and Croatia.

That highlights the magnitude of the task facing the experienced Queiroz, who is heading into his fifth World Cup, having previously been involved with Portugal in 2010 and Iran in 2014, 2018 and four years ago in Qatar.

A fast start is imperative for the 73-year-old, who will at the very least aim to secure the West African nation’s first victory since October’s wins over the Central African Republic (5-0) and Comoros (1-0).

© Imago

Mexico, like the Black Stars, may not have many of their Europe-based stars available for Friday night’s game, but El Tri will look to maintain their strong form ahead of a tournament they are co-hosting.

Unbeaten since a 2-1 defeat to Paraguay in November, Javier Aguirre’s men have since recorded three wins and two draws, although the latter brought an end to the side’s four-match run of clean sheets.

Although they suffered a post-Gold Cup hangover — going six matches without a win, a run that ended with the defeat to Paraguay — Mexico’s response in 2026 has been admirable.

The bedrock of their success has been a solid defence, which kept four consecutive clean sheets against Panama (1-0), Bolivia (1-0), Iceland (4-0) and Portugal (0-0), before Belgium’s Dodi Lukebakio ended that run during the March international break.

With momentum on their side, Aguirre’s men will not want to let up in warm-up matches against Ghana, Australia and Serbia before facing South Africa, South Korea and Czechia at next month’s finals.

Mexico International Friendlies form:

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Ghana International Friendlies form:

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Ghana form (all competitions):

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Team News

While Aguirre has named his 55-player preliminary squad for the 2026 finals, Friday’s fixture will be without the majority of those players, with the side comprising Mexico-based players as European leagues have yet to conclude or have only just concluded.

Chivas forward Armando Gonzalez — who scored and provided an assist in the 4-0 win over Iceland — is likely to lead the attack, with club team-mate Roberto Alvarado and Kevin Castaneda in supporting roles.

Almost certain to start for the hosts are Raul Rangel in goal, Israel Reyes, Denzell Garcia and Jesus Gallardo in defence and Erik Lira and Brian Gutierrez in the El Tri engine room.

Queiroz’s Ghana squad comprises U23 stars from the Olympic team and domestic players, with notable names including Felix Afena-Gyan, Majeed Ashimeru and Razak Simpson.

Benjamin Asare has replaced Gidios Aseako since the squad was announced, with the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper likely to add to his 11 international appearances against Mexico.

Reports in Ghana have revealed that St Etienne pair Ebenezer Annan and Augustine Boakye and Gremio’s Francis Amuzu will miss out because of club commitments, with 19-year-old Jerry Afriyie now called up after missing out on the initial squad.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Garcia, Reyes, Aguila, Gallardo; Romo, Lira, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Gonzalez, Castaneda

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Asare; Adade, Simpson, Adjei, Annan; Issah, Ashimeru, Adams; Afriyie, Afena-Gyan, Opoku

We say: Mexico 2-0 Ghana

While Ghana will hope a managerial change sparks an immediate response, the Black Stars head into this fixture on the back of too many poor results to inspire full confidence.

Mexico, by contrast, look the steadier side and could make their superiority count in a routine victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.