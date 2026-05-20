Liverpool transfer news: £67m Arne Slot star still has strong 'desire' to join European giant despite Champions League risk

By Lewis Nolan | 20 May 2026 23:00 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 23:00

Alisson Becker would have a strong desire to join Juventus from Liverpool even if the Italian side fail to secure Champions League football, the latest report has claimed.

The final matchweek of the Premier League season will conclude on Sunday, when Arne Slot's side take on Brentford at Anfield.

Fans know that it will be Mohamed Salah's final ever match in a Liverpool shirt, but many are fearful that it will also be Alisson's farewell appearance.

The shot-stopper was signed from Roma in 2018 for a fee of £67m, but he has consistently been linked with a move away to Juve, though the Italian club are sixth in the table and trail fourth-placed Roma by two points with just one league game remaining.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Alisson still would be interested in playing for Juventus even if the Serie A giants fail to qualify for the Champions League.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Alisson Becker to Juventus: Why transfer makes sense

There is no doubt that Alisson has not enjoyed the best season between the posts, with his save percentage of 65.1% only the 17th best figure in the Premier League this term.

The Brazilian ranked fourth in 2024-25 with a save percentage of 72.9%, and given he is now 33, the chances of him returning to his best are slim.

ALISSON INJURY HISTORY September 18, 2024: Thigh October 5, 2024: Hamstring October 18, 2025: Hamstring March 21, 2025: Concussion October 1, 2025: Hamstring November 24, 2025: Illness March 9, 2926: Unknown March 20, 2026: Hamstring

Alisson's poor form this campaign could be explained by his recurring injury problems - he has missed 54 games for club and country since last season - and Slot has not yet confirmed if he will start in goal on Sunday.

The shot-stopper has often relied on his ability to explode off his mark to sweep behind Liverpool's backline, but he has looked more sluggish this term, and perhaps his muscle issues have finally caused a permanent decline.

© Imago

Alisson, Mo Salah, Andy Robertson: Too many Anfield exits?

Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson will leave Merseyside at the end of the campaign, with their final game to come against Brentford sure to make the fixture an emotional one, but fans could also have to wave goodbye to a number of other players.

Alisson's reported interest in a return to Italy have not subsided, while Ibrahima Konate has not yet signed a contract extension, and he is set to become the latest star to leave for free barring a dramatic change.

Curtis Jones's relationship with Arne Slot appears to be somewhat strained, but whether Liverpool can afford for the scouser to leave considering so many other players could depart remains to be seen.

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