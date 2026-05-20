Man United transfer news: Spygate scandal could give Michael Carrick chance to sign 'affordable' star to replace Casemiro

By Lewis Nolan | 21 May 2026 00:25

Manchester United could sign Southampton midfielder Shea Charles following the fallout of the Spygate scandal, the newest report has revealed.

The Premier League season will end this weekend, and while there is nothing left to play for against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, the third-placed Red Devils will still be keen to celebrate their return to the Champions League in style.

Veteran Casemiro will also play his final game for the club at the Amex, and his exit will leave a significant void in the middle of the pitch, though the club are sure to address that in the summer.

A number of midfielders have been linked, but most Premier League stars would likely cost significant fees, potentially limiting the team's ability to invest in other areas.

The Mirror report that Southampton's expulsion from the playoff final could allow United to take advantage of the uncertainty at the club and sign Shea Charles in an opportunistic move.

© Iconsport / MB Media

Shea Charles: Is Southampton midfielder perfect for Man United?

Southampton's appeal against their expulsion from the playoff final for spying on opponents Middlesbrough was rejected by an arbitration panel on Wednesday, and they have also been deducted four points ahead of the 2026-27 Championship season.

Charles was one of the Saints' key players in their promotion charge, with the 22-year-old having provided immense defensive coverage.

SHEA CHARLES 2025-26 CHAMPIONSHIP STATS Matches: 33 Starts: 22 Goals: 4 Assists: 2 Tackles per Game: 1.6 Balls Recovered per Game: 4.3

The Northern Irishman ended his league campaign having won 57% of his ground duels and 55% of his aerial duels, whereas Casemiro currently boasts figures of 53% and 51% in those categories respectively.

It is difficult to judge how Charles would adapt to life in the Premier League, but if he is available for a modest sum following the controversy of the Spygate scandal, then he could be a shrewd acquisition.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media

What will Manchester United's midfield look like under Michael Carrick?

It would be surprising if Carrick dropped Kobbie Mainoo from the starting lineup next term, and if he continues to deploy a double pivot, then the Englishman's partner will have to be astute defensively.

Carlos Baleba has endured difficulties at Brighton & Hove Albion this season, though he would be a significant asset to United if they managed to unlock his potential.

Adding Charles to the club's ranks would strengthen the team's depth, though if Carrick does not trust Manuel Ugarte, United may need to bring in a third midfielder this summer.

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