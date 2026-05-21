Why Bukayo Saka and Max Dowman missed Arsenal training as Mikel Arteta receives boost for Crystal Palace

By Ben Knapton | 21 May 2026 11:44

Arsenal quartet Max Dowman, David Raya, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka were all absent from training on Thursday ahead of Sunday's Premier League finale against Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta's men will enjoy a guard of honour and the Premier League trophy presentation at Selhurst Park in gameweek 38, having clinched the title with a match to spare thanks to Bournemouth's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Arsenal boast an insurmountable four-point lead over the Sky Blues with one round remaining, and victory over their London rivals will see them end their triumphant campaign on 85 points.

Both Arteta and Oliver Glasner have bigger priorities than Sunday's clash, as the Gunners are gearing up to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, while the Eagles are looking ahead to their Conference League showpiece against Rayo Vallecano next Wednesday.

Nevertheless, Glasner has vowed to put out a strong team for the visit of the champions, although Arteta could offer fringe players a chance to impress with the title wrapped up.

Bukayo Saka, William Saliba absent from Arsenal training

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News

Arsenal opened up the first part of their training session to the media on Thursday morning, but none of Raya, Saka or Saliba were present.

Following Monday's 1-0 victory over Burnley, Raya admitted that he was struggling with pain in his back, shoulder and glute, although he quickly played down the seriousness of his blows.

Saka and Saliba were both seen enjoying the bedlam of Arsenal's title celebrations, and according to journalist Simon Collings, the pair are simply undertaking individual programmes indoors alongside Raya.

There are no injury concerns whatsoever surrounding the trio, who are expected to make the journey to Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon, although Dowman may be more of a doubt.

The 16-year-old is understood to have missed training on Thursday due to school exams, and it remains to be seen if his studies take priority over Sunday's dead-rubber match.

Arsenal receive long-awaited injury boost in Crystal Palace training session

At London Colney - Mikel Merino heading out to join up with the rest of the group. pic.twitter.com/EtaOmYdXLh — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 21, 2026

As well as Dowman, Saka, Saliba and Raya, right-back Jurrien Timber - missing since before the March international break due to a groin injury - did not take part in Thursday's practice either.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman recently admitted that Timber's chances of being available for the UCL final and World Cup 'did not look rosy', so the defender is expected to sit out the Palace battle.

However, midfielder Mikel Merino was seen joining up with his teammates on Thursday afternoon, as the Spain international closes in on a return from a foot operation.

Merino's last appearance for Arsenal came in the 3-2 home loss to Manchester United on January 25, when he scored his sixth goal of the season in all competitions.