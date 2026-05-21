Newcastle news: Magpies set for unexpected windfall from Alexander Isak's World Cup involvement

By Axel Clody | 21 May 2026 09:47

Newcastle United are set to receive an unexpected financial boost as they attempt to strengthen a squad that has fallen short of expectations, with money linked to the earlier club-record sale of Alexander Isak continuing to arrive.

Liverpool's most expensive signing in history has failed to justify the £125 million fee paid last August, managing just three goals in a handful of starts under Arne Slot due to persistent injury. The physical setbacks that have sidelined Isak for lengthy spells have cost Liverpool enormous sums on top of that initial outlay.

While Liverpool remain prepared to invest further in new signings to support their in-demand forward, Newcastle are operating under significant financial constraints following a series of questionable summer deals.

Though the Magpies are yet to find a reliable replacement for their former striker, despite bringing in both Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, money connected to the Swedish international continues to flow to Tyneside, and that gives the club's hierarchy greater room to manoeuvre in pursuit of a proven goalscorer.

FIFA's Club Benefit Programme and World Cup earnings

© Iconsport / Gepa

As part of FIFA's generous club compensation programme, clubs receive thousands of pounds per day for every player representing their nation at the World Cup. For Newcastle United, this currently covers Bruno Guimaraes with Brazil, Wissa with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Anthony Elanga with Sweden. That list is expected to expand considerably once the England squad is announced, with Anthony Gordon, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and potentially Harvey Barnes all in line for call-ups.

Woltemade and Malik Thiaw are also confirmed for the German squad. Crucially, the programme also entitles clubs to a proportional share of the compensation for players they have owned in the previous 24 months. Isak's earnings from Sweden appearances will therefore be fairly divided between Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Millions divided and pressure from rivals

© Iconsport / Ian Stephen/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Despite having made only three competitive appearances since suffering a broken leg against Tottenham in January, the tall striker has been included in Sweden's official World Cup squad, where he is expected to form an attacking partnership with Viktor Gyokeres.

The FIFA programme guarantees clubs a fixed sum of £8,200 for each day their player spends at the tournament — a minimum of £186,000 per player — with that figure doubling if a nation progresses into the knockout stages.

For Liverpool, this arrangement is no great blow, as the club will also benefit from the involvement of Luis Diaz with Colombia and Darwin Nunez with Uruguay. For Newcastle United's budget, the sums may not be transformative, but every pound counts in the current climate. Rival clubs have already begun circling the Magpies' biggest names, with midfielder Sandro Tonali among those attracting growing attention.