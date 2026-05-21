Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta could ‘dismantle’ title-winning team with eight sales considered

By Oliver Thomas | 21 May 2026 08:50 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 09:05

As many as eight Arsenal players could be heading for the exit door this summer as Mikel Arteta plans to shake up his first-team squad ahead of the new season, according to a report.

The Gunners were confirmed as Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years after title rivals Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Sitting four points clear of the Citizens with only one league game left to play, Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in a dead-rubber fixture on Sunday, before preparing for the Champions League final against holders Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

Like any elite club, Arsenal have behind-the-scenes chiefs working to upgrade Arteta’s squad as they endeavour to build on a successful 2025-26 season and maintain their position at the summit of English football.

While incomings are expected at the Emirates Stadium, CBS Sports claims that Arsenal will allow eight members of the senior squad to depart in this summer’s transfer window.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

White, Jesus, Trossard, Martinelli among Arsenal players who could leave this summer

The report states that Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri are among those who could depart.

White, who is currently nursing a knee injury, has struggled with fitness issues ever since recovering from a serious knee injury in 2024 and has had to play second fiddle to Jurrien Timber at right-back this season.

Jesus has also fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, scoring just five goals in all competitions since returning from an ACL injury, and the forward has recently been linked with a move to Serie A.

While Martinelli and Trossard have featured regularly in Arteta’s side on the left side of attack, academy starlet Nwaneri has spent the second half of this season on loan at Marseille, featuring 11 times for the French club.

© Iconsport / Simon Bellis / Sportimage/ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

Futures of Odegaard, Havertz at Arsenal ‘under review’

Elsewhere, it is reported that the futures of captain Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are also under review, with both players soon to enter the final two years of their contract.

It is thought that Arteta would ideally like to keep hold of Odegaard in particular, though, given his creative qualities in midfield and his influence as a leader in the Arsenal dressing room.

In addition, defender Cristhian Mosquera is said to be a transfer target for Atletico Madrid and is viewed as a player who Arsenal ‘could make a tidy profit’ on, just a year after signing him from Valencia for a reported £13m.

One player who will be staying at Arsenal, however, is Piero Hincapie as the Gunners will soon activate the €52m (£45m) option to buy the Ecuadorian from Bayer Leverkusen after a successful loan spell this season.

Hincapie, who has started 19 Premier League games this term, is said to be settled in North London and Arsenal’s staff are ‘very happy’ with the 24-year-old’s development under Arteta.

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