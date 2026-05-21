List of England managers: Where does Thomas Tuchel rank for wins, goals, tournament record?

Less than a year after penning his first contract with the FA, Thomas Tuchel could enter the England football annals for all the right reasons.
Champions League and Club World Cup winner with Chelsea, Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich and triumphant in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, Tuchel's next job is his most nerve-wracking yet - attempting to lead England to World Cup supremacy.
Including caretaker managers, the German is the 21st man to take charge of the Three Lions, and 19 of the previous 20 departed the Wembley offices without a major honour to show for their efforts.
Whether Tuchel can emulate the late, great Sir Alf Ramsey in North America this summer only time will tell, but how does he already stack up to his coaching predecessors?
Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive, filterable list of all England senior men's managers, so you can see exactly where Tuchel ranks in various categories:
England Managers — All-Time Statistical Record
Click any column to sort • All matches, competitive and friendly
|Manager
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Win%
|GF
|GA
|GD
|GF/G
|GA/G
|FTS
|FTS%
|CS
|CS%
|Tourn.
|Trophies
|Walter Winterbottom1946–62
|139
|78
|33
|28
|56.1%
|383
|196
|+187
|2.76
|1.41
|17
|12.2%
|34
|24.5%
|4
|0
|Alf Ramsey1963–74
|113
|69
|27
|17
|61.1%
|224
|98
|+126
|1.98
|0.87
|19
|16.8%
|49
|43.4%
|3
|1 (1966 WC)
|Joe Mercer*1974
|7
|3
|3
|1
|42.9%
|9
|7
|+2
|1.29
|1.00
|1
|14.3%
|3
|42.9%
|0
|0
|Don Revie1974–77
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48.3%
|49
|25
|+24
|1.69
|0.86
|8
|27.6%
|11
|37.9%
|0
|0
|Ron Greenwood1977–82
|55
|33
|12
|10
|60.0%
|93
|40
|+53
|1.69
|0.73
|10
|18.2%
|28
|50.9%
|2
|0
|Bobby Robson1982–90
|95
|47
|30
|18
|49.5%
|154
|60
|+94
|1.62
|0.63
|27
|28.4%
|54
|56.8%
|3
|0
|Graham Taylor1990–93
|38
|18
|13
|7
|47.4%
|62
|32
|+30
|1.63
|0.84
|7
|18.4%
|16
|42.1%
|1
|0
|Terry Venables1994–96
|24
|11
|12
|1
|45.8%
|35
|13
|+22
|1.46
|0.54
|7
|29.2%
|15
|62.5%
|1
|0
|Glenn Hoddle1996–99
|28
|17
|6
|5
|60.7%
|42
|13
|+29
|1.50
|0.46
|7
|25.0%
|19
|67.9%
|1
|0
|Howard Wilkinson*1999
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|2
|−2
|0.00
|1.00
|2
|100.0%
|1
|50.0%
|0
|0
|Kevin Keegan1999–2000
|18
|7
|7
|4
|38.9%
|26
|15
|+11
|1.44
|0.83
|5
|27.8%
|7
|38.9%
|1
|0
|Peter Taylor*2000–01
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.0%
|0
|1
|−1
|0.00
|1.00
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Sven-Göran Eriksson2001–06
|67
|40
|17
|10
|59.7%
|128
|61
|+67
|1.91
|0.91
|8
|11.9%
|26
|38.8%
|3
|0
|Steve McClaren2006–07
|18
|9
|4
|5
|50.0%
|32
|12
|+20
|1.78
|0.67
|4
|22.2%
|11
|61.1%
|0
|0
|Fabio Capello2008–12
|42
|28
|8
|6
|66.7%
|89
|35
|+54
|2.12
|0.83
|6
|14.3%
|16
|38.1%
|1
|0
|Stuart Pearce*2012
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.0%
|2
|3
|−1
|2.00
|3.00
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Roy Hodgson2012–16
|56
|33
|15
|8
|58.9%
|109
|44
|+65
|1.95
|0.79
|9
|16.1%
|27
|48.2%
|2
|0
|Sam Allardyce2016
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.0%
|1
|0
|+1
|1.00
|0.00
|0
|0.0%
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|Gareth Southgate2016–24
|102
|61
|24
|17
|59.8%
|213
|72
|+141
|2.09
|0.71
|20
|19.6%
|53
|52.0%
|4
|0
|Lee Carsley*2024
|6
|5
|0
|1
|83.3%
|16
|3
|+13
|2.67
|0.50
|0
|0.0%
|4
|66.7%
|0
|0
|Thomas Tuchel2025–
|12
|9
|1
|2
|75.0%
|27
|5
|+22
|2.25
|0.42
|1
|8.3%
|9
|75.0%
|0
|0
Thomas Tuchel's England statistics analysed
With a smaller sample size, accurately analysing Tuchel's England data compared to his peers would not give a conclusive picture into his tenure so far, but the early signs are positive for the ex-Chelsea boss.
From 12 matches in charge of the Three Lions so far, Tuchel boasts nine victories, one draw and two defeats for a win ratio of 75%, the third-highest of any man to manage the England senior men's team - caretaker or permanent.
The only men to post a superior win rate were the one-game Sam Allardyce, and interim head coach Lee Carsley, who triumphed in five of his six matches in charge in between Gareth Southgate and Tuchel.
At the other end of the win spectrum, Allardyce's fellow one-match men Stuart Pearce and Peter Taylor are two of the three managers to post a 0% victory rate in charge of England, while Howard Wilkinson oversaw one draw and one defeat during his two-game stint in 1999.
When it comes to coaches who took charge of at least 50 games as England manager, World Cup champion Ramsey boasts the best win rate, prevailing in 61.1% of his 113 showdowns at the helm.
Ron Greenwood is a close second, winning exactly two-thirds of his 55 matches (33), while Southgate triumphed in 59.8% of his 102 contests, only suffering 17 defeats across his eight-year spell.