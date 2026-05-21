List of England managers: Where does Thomas Tuchel rank for wins, goals, tournament record?

By Ben Knapton | 21 May 2026 07:44

Less than a year after penning his first contract with the FA, Thomas Tuchel could enter the England football annals for all the right reasons.

Champions League and Club World Cup winner with Chelsea, Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich and triumphant in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, Tuchel's next job is his most nerve-wracking yet - attempting to lead England to World Cup supremacy.

Including caretaker managers, the German is the 21st man to take charge of the Three Lions, and 19 of the previous 20 departed the Wembley offices without a major honour to show for their efforts.

Whether Tuchel can emulate the late, great Sir Alf Ramsey in North America this summer only time will tell, but how does he already stack up to his coaching predecessors?

Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive, filterable list of all England senior men's managers, so you can see exactly where Tuchel ranks in various categories:

England Managers — All-Time Statistical Record Click any column to sort • All matches, competitive and friendly 21 managers Caretakers * Caretaker England national football team managers, all-time statistical record, sortable by column. Manager P W D L Win% GF GA GD GF/G GA/G FTS FTS% CS CS% Tourn. Trophies Walter Winterbottom 1946–62 139 78 33 28 56.1% 383 196 +187 2.76 1.41 17 12.2% 34 24.5% 4 0 Alf Ramsey 1963–74 113 69 27 17 61.1% 224 98 +126 1.98 0.87 19 16.8% 49 43.4% 3 1 (1966 WC) Joe Mercer * 1974 7 3 3 1 42.9% 9 7 +2 1.29 1.00 1 14.3% 3 42.9% 0 0 Don Revie 1974–77 29 14 8 7 48.3% 49 25 +24 1.69 0.86 8 27.6% 11 37.9% 0 0 Ron Greenwood 1977–82 55 33 12 10 60.0% 93 40 +53 1.69 0.73 10 18.2% 28 50.9% 2 0 Bobby Robson 1982–90 95 47 30 18 49.5% 154 60 +94 1.62 0.63 27 28.4% 54 56.8% 3 0 Graham Taylor 1990–93 38 18 13 7 47.4% 62 32 +30 1.63 0.84 7 18.4% 16 42.1% 1 0 Terry Venables 1994–96 24 11 12 1 45.8% 35 13 +22 1.46 0.54 7 29.2% 15 62.5% 1 0 Glenn Hoddle 1996–99 28 17 6 5 60.7% 42 13 +29 1.50 0.46 7 25.0% 19 67.9% 1 0 Howard Wilkinson * 1999 2 0 1 1 0.0% 0 2 −2 0.00 1.00 2 100.0% 1 50.0% 0 0 Kevin Keegan 1999–2000 18 7 7 4 38.9% 26 15 +11 1.44 0.83 5 27.8% 7 38.9% 1 0 Peter Taylor * 2000–01 1 0 0 1 0.0% 0 1 −1 0.00 1.00 1 100.0% 0 0.0% 0 0 Sven-Göran Eriksson 2001–06 67 40 17 10 59.7% 128 61 +67 1.91 0.91 8 11.9% 26 38.8% 3 0 Steve McClaren 2006–07 18 9 4 5 50.0% 32 12 +20 1.78 0.67 4 22.2% 11 61.1% 0 0 Fabio Capello 2008–12 42 28 8 6 66.7% 89 35 +54 2.12 0.83 6 14.3% 16 38.1% 1 0 Stuart Pearce * 2012 1 0 0 1 0.0% 2 3 −1 2.00 3.00 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0 Roy Hodgson 2012–16 56 33 15 8 58.9% 109 44 +65 1.95 0.79 9 16.1% 27 48.2% 2 0 Sam Allardyce 2016 1 1 0 0 100.0% 1 0 +1 1.00 0.00 0 0.0% 1 100.0% 0 0 Gareth Southgate 2016–24 102 61 24 17 59.8% 213 72 +141 2.09 0.71 20 19.6% 53 52.0% 4 0 Lee Carsley * 2024 6 5 0 1 83.3% 16 3 +13 2.67 0.50 0 0.0% 4 66.7% 0 0 Thomas Tuchel 2025– 12 9 1 2 75.0% 27 5 +22 2.25 0.42 1 8.3% 9 75.0% 0 0

Thomas Tuchel's England statistics analysed

With a smaller sample size, accurately analysing Tuchel's England data compared to his peers would not give a conclusive picture into his tenure so far, but the early signs are positive for the ex-Chelsea boss.

From 12 matches in charge of the Three Lions so far, Tuchel boasts nine victories, one draw and two defeats for a win ratio of 75%, the third-highest of any man to manage the England senior men's team - caretaker or permanent.

The only men to post a superior win rate were the one-game Sam Allardyce, and interim head coach Lee Carsley, who triumphed in five of his six matches in charge in between Gareth Southgate and Tuchel.

At the other end of the win spectrum, Allardyce's fellow one-match men Stuart Pearce and Peter Taylor are two of the three managers to post a 0% victory rate in charge of England, while Howard Wilkinson oversaw one draw and one defeat during his two-game stint in 1999.

When it comes to coaches who took charge of at least 50 games as England manager, World Cup champion Ramsey boasts the best win rate, prevailing in 61.1% of his 113 showdowns at the helm.

Ron Greenwood is a close second, winning exactly two-thirds of his 55 matches (33), while Southgate triumphed in 59.8% of his 102 contests, only suffering 17 defeats across his eight-year spell.