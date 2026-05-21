Spygate scandal: Southampton’s EFL playoff expulsion confirmed as 'angry' star player reacts to “chaos”

By Oliver Thomas | 21 May 2026 08:07 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 08:11

Southampton's appeal against their expulsion from the Championship playoff final as a result of the spygate scandal has been dismissed by the EFL.

Middlesbrough will therefore take their place in Saturday’s showpiece against Hull City at Wembley Stadium, with both teams vying for a place in next season’s Premier League.

The Saints were expelled from the playoffs on Tuesday after a member of the club’s backroom star was caught ‘spying’ on Middlesbrough training ahead of the first leg of their playoff semi-final.

Southampton have admitted "multiple breaches" relating to the unauthorised filming of their opponents' training ahead of Championship matches against Oxford United in December and Ipswich Town in April, as well as their playoff encounter with Boro.

The Saints, who have also been handed a four-point deduction for the 2026-27 season, have described an Independent Disciplinary Commission's decision to expel them from the playoffs as "manifestly disproportionate".

An appeal was lodged by Southampton, but it was swiftly rejected by a separate three-person panel on Wednesday, and their decision is final as there is no further opportunity of appeal.

Southampton ‘extremely disappointed’ after EFL playoff expulsion confirmed

© Imago / Focus Images

An EFL statement read: "A League Arbitration Panel has today dismissed Southampton Football club's appeal against the Independent Disciplinary Commission's decision in respect of breaches of EFL Regulations.

"As a result, the original sanction remains in force. Southampton's expulsion from the Sky Bet Championship playoffs stands, alongside the four-point deduction to be applied to the club's 2026-27 Championship record and the reprimand in respect of all charges.

"In accordance with EFL Regulations, the decision of the League Arbitration Panel is final. Following the conclusion of the proceedings, the Sky Bet Championship playoff final between Hull City and Middlesbrough is confirmed as taking place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 23 May, kicking off at 3.30pm."

Southampton have labelled the verdict an "extremely disappointing outcome" and the club is determined to 'put things right' after acknowledging this “painful moment” for the club and supporters.

"Southampton Football Club has this evening been informed that the EFL's League Arbitration Panel has upheld the sanctions imposed earlier this week. As a result, the club will not participate in Saturday's Championship playoff final,” a statement read.

"This is an extremely disappointing outcome for everybody connected with Southampton Football Club. We know how painful this moment will be for our supporters, players, staff, commercial partners and the wider community who have given so much backing to the team throughout the season and we apologise once again to everyone impacted by this.

"While we fully acknowledge the seriousness of this matter and the scrutiny that has followed, the club has consistently believed the original sporting sanction was disproportionate, a view that has been widely shared by many in the football community over the last 24 hours.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to our supporters for the support, patience and loyalty they have shown throughout an incredibly difficult period. We will share information as soon as possible in relation to ticket refunds for those who bought tickets to Wembley.

"Southampton Football Club has a proud history and strong foundations, but it is clear that trust now needs to be rebuilt. That work begins immediately. The club will reflect carefully on the events that have led to this point, learn from them and take the necessary steps to move forward responsibly.

"While tonight is a painful moment, this football club will respond with humility, accountability and determination to put things right."

Scienza: ‘Southampton fans definitely deserved better’

In response to the verdict, Southampton star Leo Scienza - who has recorded seven goals and 10 assists in 39 league games this season - has hinted at “chaos” behind the scenes after expressing his “anger” and “sadness” over the spygate scandal.

“Disappointment, anger, sadness… It's difficult to find the right words for what we're all feeling right now,” Scienza posted on Instagram.

"What has happened over the last few days is heartbreaking, for the club, for every player in this dressing room, and above all for our supporters. A moment like this should never end the way it did.

"I feel sorry for every football fan, as well as the players and supporters of Hull and Boro, who were caught up in all of this chaos, too.

"We gave everything for this dream. Day after day, sacrifice after sacrifice, always believing we could bring this club back to where it belongs. For me, the dream of playing in the Premier League was something I fought for with everything I had. That's why this pain cuts so deep.

"The hardest part is knowing how much our fans deserved this moment. You stood behind us all season with incredible passion, loyalty and belief. Even in the toughest moments, you carried us forward.

"Thank you for staying with us through everything. You definitely deserved better."

Southampton could soon face more ramifications, as the FA are likely to hand out further punishment which could include a ban for those individuals involved.

Head coach Tonda Eckert may also be facing the sack if he is found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute over his role in the spygate scandal that has tarnished the club’s reputation and cost them an opportunity to compete in a playoff final dubbed 'the richest game in football'.

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