Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brighton: Benjamin Sesko, Matthijs de Ligt latest

Manchester United will be aiming to end a successful Premier League campaign on a positive note when they head to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
The Red Devils will finish third in this season's Premier League table regardless of what happens in their final game of the season at the Amex.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Brighton, who are seventh in the division, which is a Europa League qualification spot.
Matthijs de Ligt
© Imago
Status: Out
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: Unknown
De Ligt has been missing since the end of November with a back issue, and it was recently revealed that the Netherlands international has undergone an operation; De Ligt is working to be fit before the end of 2026.
Benjamin Sesko
© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Shin
Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Brighton)
Sesko has missed Man United's last two matches due to a shin injury, and the forward remains a major doubt for the clash at the Amex.
MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man United have no players banned for this match.
Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!
Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.
Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!
Readers’ Awards
Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26
Vote for your winners across 11 categories — all optional
Thank you for voting!
Your votes have been recorded. Check back on Sports Mole soon to find out who our readers crowned the winners of the 2025‑26 season.Sports Mole Readers’ Awards 2025‑26
Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26Voting opens Monday, May 18
Voting for the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26 is not yet open. Come back on Monday, May 18 at 6am BST to cast your votes across all 11 categories.Opens Monday, May 18 — 6am BST
Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26Voting has now closed
Thank you to everyone who took part in the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26. Voting closed on Sunday, May 24 at 11pm BST. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 25.Results announced Monday, May 25