Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brighton: Benjamin Sesko, Matthijs de Ligt latest

By Matt Law | 21 May 2026 11:28 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 11:31

Manchester United will be aiming to end a successful Premier League campaign on a positive note when they head to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Red Devils will finish third in this season's Premier League table regardless of what happens in their final game of the season at the Amex.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Brighton, who are seventh in the division, which is a Europa League qualification spot.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has been missing since the end of November with a back issue, and it was recently revealed that the Netherlands international has undergone an operation; De Ligt is working to be fit before the end of 2026.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Brighton)

Sesko has missed Man United's last two matches due to a shin injury, and the forward remains a major doubt for the clash at the Amex.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this match.

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