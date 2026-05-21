Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Everton clash: Xavi Simons, Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke latest

By Matthew Cooper | 21 May 2026 13:03

Tottenham Hotspur's fight for survival has gone down to the final day after they were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea last Tuesday and Roberto De Zerbi's side should be okay if they avoid defeat against Everton due to their superior goal difference.

Spurs are currently 17th in the Premier League table, two points above 18th-placed West Ham United and with a goal difference of -10 to the Hammers's -22.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Everton

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Simons ruptured his ACL during the 1-0 win over Wolves in April and is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines, with the Netherlands international set to miss the 2026 World Cup as a result.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Everton)

Tottenham were hopeful Solanke could return from his hamstring injury against Chelsea, but the forward missed that game and is facing a race against time to be fit for the Everton clash.

Ben Davies

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Davies may have played his last game for the club after breaking his ankle in January, with the veteran defender out of contract in the summer.

Mohammed Kudus

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Kudus has been sidelined since January with a hamstring injury and will not play for Spurs again this season, although the forward is hopeful he will be able to feature for Ghana at the World Cup.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Odobert's season was also ended early by a ruptured ACL, with the forward set to be sidelined until at least late 2026.

Dejan Kulusevski

© Imago / Bildbyran

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski has not made a single appearance for Tottenham this season due to a serious knee injury and his hopes of playing for Sweden at the World Cup are over after he was left out of the squad by manager Graham Potter last week.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Romero suffered a season-ending knee injury in De Zerbi's first game in charge, a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland last month, but he could still feature at the 2026 World Cup after being named in Argentian's provisional 55-man squad.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham Hotspur have no players unavailable due to suspension.