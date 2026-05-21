Man Utd transfer news: £40m midfielder 'open' to Old Trafford move amid fresh talks over his future

By Lewis Blain | 21 May 2026 13:00

Manchester United continue to push ahead with plans for a major midfield rebuild this summer, as the club prepares for an important transfer window under Michael Carrick.

Strengthening the engine room has become a clear priority, and fresh developments suggest one of their leading targets is becoming increasingly attainable.

With new discussions scheduled over his future, Ederson is now emerging as a player open to making the move to Old Trafford.

Ederson open to Manchester United transfer this summer

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

According to renowned transfer expert and journalist Fabrizio Romano, further contacts are expected in the coming days regarding Ederson's situation as United continue assessing midfield targets.

The Atalanta star is understood to be among the names on United's shortlist, though he is not the only option being explored by the recruitment department.

Encouragingly for United, the Brazilian is said to be "open to joining" the club if a deal can be agreed.

Atalanta are said to value the midfielder at around €45 million (£40 million), meaning negotiations could become realistic if interest accelerates further.

Ederson has built a strong reputation in Serie A through his energy, ball-winning ability and relentless work rate, developing into one of the most complete midfielders in Italy.

What other midfielders are on Man Utd's shortlist?

© Imago / Every Second Media

United are casting a wide net as they look to reshape the middle of the pitch.

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson has been strongly linked, although growing suggestions of a move to rivals Manchester City may complicate matters.

Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali continues to be admired, while Brighton and Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba remains a highly-rated option despite concerns over Brighton's huge valuation.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace gem Adam Wharton and departing Bayern Munich stalwart Leon Goretzka have also been discussed as potential additions.

United appear intent on adding a mixture of physicality, energy and technical quality rather than relying on a single profile.

Ederson looks a bargain at £40m

© Imago

In the current market, £40 million for a midfielder of Ederson's calibre feels increasingly reasonable.

Players with proven top-level experience, physical presence and tactical flexibility often command far greater fees, especially when Premier League clubs become involved.

Replacing the influence and experience of departing figures such as Casemiro was never going to be straightforward, but Ederson looks like a player entering his peak years rather than one approaching the end of them.

If United can land him for around that price, it could end up looking like one of the smarter pieces of business of the summer.