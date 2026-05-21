Pep Guardiola to leave Man City: What next for Johan Cruyff's 'devastating' disciple?

By Saikat Mandal | 21 May 2026 12:23 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 12:26

When Pep Guardiola walks onto the immaculate green stage of the Etihad Stadium for the final time as Manchester City manager against Aston Villa this Sunday, even a man so obsessively committed to control may find it difficult to suppress the flood of emotion.

The Spaniard has never been the detached, cold-blooded tactician some imagine him to be, but rather one of football’s most emotionally combustible visionaries, a manager who has always lived every moment of the game with ferocious personal intensity.

With the suffocating tension of the Premier League title race now removed, Man City supporters can fully turn their attention toward celebrating the man who transformed their club beyond recognition, because while trophies are the most obvious markers of success, Guardiola’s true legacy at the Etihad stretches far beyond silverware and statistics into something far more profound - identity, culture, ideology, and a footballing standard that may not be matched for generations.

The numbers, of course, are extraordinary enough on their own. Twenty trophies in total. Six Premier League titles. Three FA Cups. Five League Cups. A long-awaited Champions League triumph that finally completed the collection. Yet even those achievements, staggering as they are, feel almost secondary when placed beside the aesthetic revolution Guardiola engineered, because Manchester City under his stewardship did not merely win football matches - they redefined how elite football could be played in England.

As a disciple of the great Johan Cruyff, Guardiola inherited one of football’s purest philosophical blueprints, but what makes him exceptional is not that he preserved those ideas, but that he evolved them into something even more sophisticated, more ruthless, and more devastatingly effective.

Guardiola was a magnificent footballer, intelligent beyond his years and central to an era-defining Barcelona side, but as a manager, he has ascended into an entirely different stratosphere, having conquered Spain, dominated Germany with Bayern Munich, and turned Man City into one of the most feared institutions in modern football.

Which naturally leads to the irresistible question: where does a man go after climbing football’s Everest? Sports Mole takes a look.

Pep Guardiola: Could Italy or France be next?

© Iconsport / PA Images

If Guardiola chooses to remain in club football, then Italy may present the most intellectually seductive destination, because while Serie A no longer possesses the glamour and commercial dominance it once enjoyed during its golden years, it remains perhaps the most tactically rich domestic competition in Europe, where strategic nuance is still deeply embedded in the footballing culture.

There was a time when Italian football represented the absolute pinnacle of the sport, attracting the world’s finest talents and managers, turning clubs into global superpowers and elevating figures like Diego Maradona into immortality, but although the league has produced occasional moments of resurgence in recent decades, there remains a growing sense that its global aura has faded.

And yet, perhaps that is exactly why Guardiola would find it appealing.

Where managers such as Antonio Conte, Massimiliano Allegri and Jose Mourinho have all imposed their own tactical signatures, Guardiola could arrive not merely as another elite coach, but as a transformative cultural force capable of restoring glamour, relevance and international fascination to the division.

The practical obstacles, of course, are obvious, because while AC Milan, Juventus or even Inter Milan would almost certainly entertain the possibility without hesitation, matching Guardiola’s sporting ambitions and financial expectations would be an entirely different challenge.

Then there is Paris Saint-Germain, a club whose structural advantages, immense financial muscle, and relentless Champions League obsession would naturally make them a compelling proposition should Luis Enrique move on, although stepping into a project already shaped by another former Barcelona mastermind could complicate Guardiola’s desire to build something distinctly his own.

Pep Guardiola future: A romantic return to familiar territory?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Football has always had a weakness for unfinished stories, and few narratives would be more emotionally powerful than Guardiola returning to Barcelona.

Although Hansi Flick has done commendable work, there would inevitably be those within the Catalan ecosystem who believe Guardiola could elevate the club into a European powerhouse once again, particularly given his spiritual connection to the institution, his philosophical alignment with its footballing identity, and the possibility that he could demand influence extending well beyond the dugout.

Such a move would not simply be about nostalgia, because Guardiola has evolved enormously since his first Barcelona spell, and returning as a more seasoned, battle-hardened architect with broader institutional authority could present an entirely different challenge.

A return to Bayern appears less likely, particularly with Vincent Kompany reportedly enjoying the club’s full backing, but football has a habit of making improbable stories suddenly plausible.

Could international football finally tempt Pep Guardiola?

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

There remains, however, one ultimate frontier that continues to hover over Guardiola’s legacy - international football.

For a manager who has conquered domestic leagues, revolutionised club football, and collected virtually every meaningful honour available, the temptation of winning a World Cup with Spain national football team would be immense, because it represents one of the very few truly iconic achievements still missing from his extraordinary career.

And yet international management feels, at least stylistically, like an awkward fit.

Guardiola is not merely a matchday strategist; he is a daily obsessive, a manager whose genius often emerges through relentless repetition, meticulous drilling, constant tactical recalibration and the intimacy of working with players every single day. International football, by contrast, offers long gaps, reduced intervention, and significantly less control, which for someone wired like Guardiola may feel less like liberation and more like deprivation.

At 55, however, he remains far too energetic, too intellectually restless, and too emotionally invested in elite football to disappear quietly into ceremonial roles or semi-retirement, and unlike Jurgen Klopp, whose exhaustion became increasingly visible, Guardiola still appears driven by an insatiable appetite for reinvention.

At this stage, predicting his next destination is little more than educated guesswork, because men like Guardiola do not simply choose jobs - they choose projects capable of reshaping football landscapes.

What feels certain, however, is that wherever he goes next, he will not merely arrive as another famous manager passing through, but as a transformative force whose presence alters expectations, identities, and perhaps entire footballing ecosystems.

That, ultimately, is the true measure of Guardiola’s greatness.