Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Barcelona and Valencia.

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they host Valencia on Sunday night.

The Catalan giants entered the September international break off the back of a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano, which made it seven points from their opening three league games of the campaign.

Barcelona are fourth in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid, but they could be five points off the summit by the time that this match kicks off.

Valencia, meanwhile, have four points to show from their opening three matches of the campaign, which has left them in ninth spot in the division ahead of the next set of fixtures in Spain's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 230

Valencia wins: 59

Draws: 57

Barcelona wins: 114

Barcelona have tackled Valencia on 230 occasions throughout their history, and the Catalan giants lead the head-to-head record, having won 114 times to Valencia's 59, while there have also been 57 draws between the two teams.

In the last La Liga meeting between the two sides in January 2025, Barcelona won 7-1, which proved to be Valencia's worst La Liga defeat since March 1955 and just the eighth time in their history that they had conceded seven or more goals in a single league fixture.

Valencia have not managed to beat Barcelona since January 2020, which was a 2-0 home success in La Liga; since then, the pair have met 10 times in the league, and Barcelona have posted seven wins, including a 4-2 success in their home fixture last term.

The points were shared in a 1-1 draw at Mestalla in the league last season, but Barcelona managed to triumph when the pair locked horns on the opening weekend of the 2024-25 La Liga campaign.

Valencia took the lead in the 44th minute of the contest through Hugo Duro, with the forward heading into the back of the net. However, Robert Lewandowski levelled the scores before the half-time break, and the striker then netted his second of the match from the penalty spot early in the second period to secure the win for Hansi Flick's side.

The last non-La Liga game between the two sides took place in the quarter-finals of last season's Copa del Rey, with Barcelona recording a 5-0 win.

Los Che have only beaten Barcelona on three occasions in all competitions since November 2014, while they have overcome the Catalan side just four times since March 2008, demonstrating Barcelona's dominance.

In La Liga, the two teams have locked horns on 180 occasions throughout history, with Barcelona winning 91 times, but Valencia have also posted 43 league victories, which is certainly a respectable number against this opposition.

Barcelona have won eight of the last nine league meetings between the two sides, while they have lost just once to Los Che in Spain's top flight since April 2016.

Lionel Messi is unsurprisingly the leading goalscorer in this particular fixture, finding the back of the net on 27 occasions against Valencia during his time at Barcelona. Cesar Rodriguez is in second on 18, while Luis Suarez managed 12 goals against Valencia during his time with Barcelona.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 06, 2025: Valencia 0-5 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Jan 26, 2025: Barcelona 7-1 Valencia (La Liga)

Aug 17, 2024: Valencia 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 29, 2024: Barcelona 4-2 Valencia (La Liga)

Dec 16, 2023: Valencia 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 05, 2023: Barcelona 1-0 Valencia (La Liga)

Oct 29, 2022: Valencia 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 20, 2022: Valencia 1-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 17, 2021: Barcelona 3-1 Valencia (La Liga)

May 02, 2021: Valencia 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 19, 2020: Barcelona 2-2 Valencia (La Liga)

Jan 25, 2020: Valencia 2-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sep 14, 2019: Barcelona 5-2 Valencia (La Liga)

May 25, 2019: Barcelona 1-2 Valencia (Copa del Rey Final)

Feb 02, 2019: Barcelona 2-2 Valencia (La Liga)

Oct 07, 2018: Valencia 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 14, 2018: Barcelona 2-1 Valencia (La Liga)

Feb 08, 2018: Valencia 0-2 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Feb 01, 2018: Barcelona 1-0 Valencia (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Nov 26, 2017: Valencia 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Jan 26, 2025: Barcelona 7-1 Valencia (La Liga)

Aug 17, 2024: Valencia 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 29, 2024: Barcelona 4-2 Valencia (La Liga)

Dec 16, 2023: Valencia 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 05, 2023: Barcelona 1-0 Valencia (La Liga)

Oct 29, 2022: Valencia 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 20, 2022: Valencia 1-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 17, 2021: Barcelona 3-1 Valencia (La Liga)

May 02, 2021: Valencia 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 19, 2020: Barcelona 2-2 Valencia (La Liga)

No Data Analysis info