Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants eyeing 'spectacular' signing to solve 'major' issue

By Matt Law | 22 Dec 2025 12:51 , Last updated: 22 Dec 2025 12:53

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Juventus defender Bremer.

The Catalan outfit have struggled defensively during the 2025-26 campaign, conceding 20 times in their 18 La Liga matches, which is the most in the top seven.

It has also been a struggle for Hansi Flick's side defensively in the Champions League this term, conceding 11 times in their six league stage fixture, which has played a major role in them currently sitting down in 15th spot in the overall table.

Ronald Araujo is currently not available for selection for personal reasons, while Andreas Christensen has suffered a long-term knee injury, meaning that Barcelona's options in the middle of their defence are extremely limited.

Gerard Martin is currently first choice in that area alongside Pau Cubarsi, with Eric Garcia another option, although the Spaniard has recently excelled in central midfield.

© Imago

Barcelona 'exploring deal' for Juventus defender Bremer

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, who has addressed the rumours surrounding a possible switch to Camp Nou.

“It makes me proud to see links, it means I’m doing well - but there’s zero, nothing,” Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano quotes Bastoni as saying. “I’m happy here at Inter and I have zero issues or problems here. I don’t even focus on the news.”

However, according to reports in Spain, another defender has emerged as a serious target for Barcelona, with Juve's Bremer wanted by the Catalan outfit.

Such a deal would be incredibly complicated for Barcelona due to the finances involved, with the Old Lady allegedly wanting between €60m (£52.4m) and €70m (£61.2m) for his services.

© Imago

Barcelona are in the market for a new centre-back

Flick's team are allegedly looking at the numbers behind a deal, as exits could potentially put the club in a position to pull off a transfer of that magnitude.

Bremer's future has been the subject of speculation in recent months, with clubs from the Premier League, including Manchester United, thought to be admirers of him.

The 28-year-old has missed a lot of football for Juventus this season due to a knee injury, being restricted to just seven appearances.

However, Bremer has featured on 98 occasions for the Old Lady since his arrival from Torino in 2022, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in the process.