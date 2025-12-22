Barcelona transfer news: La Liga giants set sights on 15-year-old English wonderkid

By Axel Clody | 22 Dec 2025 08:45

On the hunt for several talents to bolster their academy, FC Barcelona are interested in Ajay Tavares, a young English football prodigy who is already causing a stir on the transfer market.

After several years of heavy spending on the transfer market and following major financial problems encountered by Barcelona, the Catalan club are once again relying on their academy to strengthen their squad.

And recently, this gamble has paid off rather well, with numerous gems emerging such as Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Pau Cubarsi and of course Lamine Yamal, who embodies this new generation from La Masia.

Barca launch pursuit of Ajay Tavares

If Barcelona can no longer compete with their European rivals on the transfer market, then the hierarchy must find other solutions. That is why Deco, the Blaugrana's sporting director, is trying to spot the next wonderkids before anyone else.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca have found one at Norwich City, a certain Ajay Tavares, who is described as highly promising. Aged just 15, Ajay Tavares is already consistently playing above his age group in Norwich's youth teams.

The left winger features for the English club's U18s and has even participated in the FA Youth Cup, a competition that helped unearth a player like Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United. Barca would like to quickly attract this young talent from the 2009 generation, before the big English clubs come knocking.

© Imago

Catalan giants ready to pounce

Ajay Tavares holds a Portuguese passport and can therefore leave the United Kingdom before turning 18, which is excellent news for Barca.

The England U17 international (four caps) remains coveted by other European clubs.The Catalan hierarchy are likely to make their move when Ajay Tavares turns 16 on 28th December.

If he joins Barcelona, he would first come through the U19 setup and then Barca B, before potentially catching Hansi Flick's eye.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.