Barcelona injury news: Jules Kounde issue 'revealed' as La Liga champions look ahead to 2026

By Matt Law | 22 Dec 2025 09:01 , Last updated: 22 Dec 2025 09:02

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde allegedly avoided a serious injury during Sunday's La Liga clash against Villarreal.

The France international had to be replaced in the latter stages of what proved to be a 2-0 win for Barcelona, and there were concerns that the defender had torn his hamstring.

However, according to AS, a tear has been ruled out, with Kounde replaced as a precaution, having felt a twinge in his left hamstring.

Barcelona were understandably not prepared to take any risks with the Frenchman, and it is expected that he will be available for the the Spanish Super Cup.

Hansi Flick's side will tackle Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup on January 7 but will first face Espanyol in La Liga on January 3, and the expectation is that Kounde will miss the Catalan derby at the start of 2026.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Kounde avoids 'serious injury' in Barcelona win

Kounde has again been a vital player for Barcelona this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona's squad is set to be boosted at the start of 2026, with Dani Olmo and Pedri potentially both being available for the clash with Espanyol.

Gavi is the only long-term absentee in the Barcelona squad, with the Spain international still recovering a serious knee injury.

Flick's side have ended 2025 four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, having posted an eighth straight league win on Sunday.

“The mentality, the attitude, it’s incredible. I’m very proud. That’s all I can say. It’s a fantastic end to the year," said Flick after the two-goal success over Villarreal.

“What I like most about the game are the three points. Joan [Garcia] saved us and kept a clean sheet. My team is a little tired. In the end, there aren’t many options. But the team’s mentality is incredible. I’m proud."

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

When will Barcelona return to training?

Barcelona's players will now have a period of rest, with the first-team squad not due to return to the club's training base until December 29.

Following the clash with Espanyol on January 3, Barcelona will head to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup, and the Catalan side will then be back in league action away to Real Sociedad on January 18.