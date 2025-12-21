Villarreal 0-2 Barcelona: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Lamine Yamal keeps Barca four above Real Madrid in La Liga

By Anthony Nolan | 21 Dec 2025 17:30 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 18:10

Barcelona will end 2025 four points clear of Real Madrid in La Liga after beating Villarreal 2-0 at Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday.

La Blaugrana came into this game looking to restore their lead over Los Blancos, and they wasted little time as Raphinha won a penalty before converting it himself, all within the opening 12 minutes.

Marcelino's side then showed some frustration and recklessness through Renato Veiga, who dived in from behind to make a challenge on Lamine Yamal, taking only the man and picking up a red card as a result.

The visitors also came close to doubling their lead in the first half when Raphinha's powerful strike from distance had beaten the Yellow Submarine's goalkeeper Luiz Junior, but rattled against the crossbar.

Hansi Flick's men remained on top after the break, eventually bagging a second around the hour mark after causing mayhem in the Villarreal box, courtesy of some excellent composure from Frenkie de Jong and a smart finish from Yamal.

That goal was a major blow to the hosts, who - despite some spirited resistance - were unable to stop the league leaders from collecting another important three points in the title race.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Villarreal had not dropped points in La Liga since mid-October prior to this clash, but they were forced to play on the back foot from early on after Veiga's red card and ended the game with just over 20% possession.

However, Marcelino will be pleased that his team were able to take 14 shots despite their approach, calling Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia into action five times.

In any case, this result is not likely to damage the Yellow Submarine's campaign too much, given that they are currently fourth in the table, five points clear of fifth-placed Espanyol.

As for Barcelona, they have put together a perfect run of eight straight wins in La Liga since losing to Los Blancos back in October, earning them a firm four-point cushion going into 2026.

There was some concern about Yamal following Veiga's heavy challenge on the youngster, but he recovered well and was key to securing the victory.

The fact that Flick's side were able to keep another clean sheet will also be music to the ears of the manager, who has now overseen three consecutive shutouts across all competitions.

VILLARREAL VS. BARCELONA HIGHLIGHTS

12th min: Villarreal 0-1 Barcelona (Raphinha)

Barcelona work the ball out to Raphinha on the right flank, from where he cuts inside before earning a penalty after making contact with Santi Comesana.

The Brazilian then steps up and converts the spot kick himself, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way by firing low into the bottom-left of the net.

39th min: Renato Veiga (Villarreal) red card

Yamal receives the ball and plays a quick, first-time pass, but Veiga dives in recklessly from behind and catches the Barcelona forward on the foot with force.

La Blaugrana's starboy is okay to continue, but the Villarreal defender is given a straight red card.

Lamine Yamal goal vs. Barcelona (63rd min, Villarreal 0-2 Barcelona)

Lamine Yamal doubles Barça's lead!



The winger applies the finish following a scramble in the Villarreal box



????????? ?? @sbk | 18+ | ?????? ?????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/DHnLma71mr — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 21, 2025

The visitors cause mayhem in the Villarreal box, with shots from Yamal, De Jong and Robert Lewandowski all failing to reach the goal.

After a miskicked clearance, De Jong shows composure to lay the ball off to Yamal, who lashes a shot into the right-hand side netting to double Barcelona's lead!

MAN OF THE MATCH - LAMINE YAMAL

Yamal bounced back from Veiga's red-card challenge to deliver a truly man-of-the-match-worthy performance that included the sealing goal.

The winger also completed the most dribbles (7), created the most chances (6) and impressively won the most duels (11) of any player on the pitch.

VILLARREAL VS. BARCELONA MATCH STATS

Possession: Villarreal 21%-79% Barcelona

Shots: Villarreal 14-19 Barcelona

Shots on target: Villarreal 5-5 Barcelona

Corners: Villarreal 5-10 Barcelona

Fouls: Villarreal 10-8 Barcelona

BEST STATS

? | He's something else



Players with 6+ key passes and 6+ successful dribbles in a LaLiga match since the start of last season:



• Kylian Mbappé (14 May 2025)

• Vinícius Júnior (6 October 2025)

• Lamine Yamal (2x) ?



He brought the fire to his final apperance of the year ? pic.twitter.com/1Ozplnn22I — Sofascore Football (@Sofascore) December 21, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Villarreal will travel to take on Elche in La Liga on January 3, while Barcelona will make the trip to face Espanyol on the same day.