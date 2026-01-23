Team News: Villarreal vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will resume their La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Saturday.
Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while their opponents sit third, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.
VILLARREAL VS. REAL MADRID
VILLARREAL
Out: Willy Kambwala (hamstring), Logan Costa (knee), Pau Cabanes (knee), Santi Comesana (suspended), Santiago Mourino (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Junior; Navarro, Veiga, Foyth, Pedraza; Buchanan, Parejo, Gueye, Moleiro; G Moreno, Mikautadze
REAL MADRID
Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (knee), Aurelien Tchouameni (suspended)
Doubtful: Rodrygo (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Huijsen, Asencio, Carreras; Guler, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius