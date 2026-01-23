La Liga Gameweek 21
Team News: Villarreal vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Villarreal vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Real Madrid will resume their La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Saturday.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while their opponents sit third, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

VILLARREAL VS. REAL MADRID

VILLARREAL

Out: Willy Kambwala (hamstring), Logan Costa (knee), Pau Cabanes (knee), Santi Comesana (suspended), Santiago Mourino (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Junior; Navarro, Veiga, Foyth, Pedraza; Buchanan, Parejo, Gueye, Moleiro; G Moreno, Mikautadze

REAL MADRID

Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (knee), Aurelien Tchouameni (suspended)

Doubtful: Rodrygo (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Huijsen, Asencio, Carreras; Guler, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

