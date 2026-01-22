La Liga Gameweek 21
Villarreal
Jan 24, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio de la Cerámica
Real Madrid

Villarreal vs. Real Madrid: Predicted Los Blancos XI for La Liga showdown with title rivals

By | , Last updated:

Who replaces Tchouameni? How Real Madrid could line up against Villarreal


Real Madrid will have to work around the absence of key midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for Saturday's La Liga clash with Villarreal.

Tchouameni is suspended for the contest due to the milestone yellow card that he picked up in the team's 2-0 success over Levante last time out.

With Federico Valverde still being needed at right-back, it is likely that Arda Guler will earn a start in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.

Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz are both back in training in a major double boost for Los Blancos.

The former has recovered from the injury problem which has seen him miss the team's last three matches, while the latter is back with the squad following his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (hamstring) and Antonio Rudiger (knee) have been ruled out of the contest.

However, Raul Asencio is fit despite some recent issues, and the Spaniard is set to be given the nod alongside Dean Huijsen.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe will both feature in the final third of the field off the back of excellent performances in the 6-1 win over Monaco in the Champions League.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Huijsen, Asencio, Carreras; Guler, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

