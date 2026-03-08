Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs Manchester City: Bellingham, Mbappe, Carreras latest

By Aishat Akanni | 08 Mar 2026 14:51 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 14:53

Real Madrid host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, in a clash now billed as a European derby.

Both clubs carry history and prestige into the tie, with Los Blancos desperate to avoid an early exit from the competition. The two sides met earlier in the league phase, with Manchester City edging a 2-1 victory at the Bernabeu, and Madrid will now look to exact revenge in the first leg of this high-stakes fixture.

With several key players unavailable, Real Madrid face the added challenge of fielding a strong side against Pep Guardiola’s relentless team.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Real Madrid’s injury and suspension news ahead of this blockbuster encounter.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Bellingham remains sidelined after picking up a hamstring injury against Rayo Vallecano on February 1. The English midfielder could be absent until April, ruling him out of this crucial Champions League first-leg tie.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of weeks.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Cruciate ligament (ACL)

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo’s season is over following an ACL injury suffered against Getafe. The Brazilian forward will also miss the upcoming World Cup this summer as he focuses on a lengthy rehabilitation process.

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Mbappe is currently sidelined for Real Madrid due to a knee injury, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the Frenchman will be able to make his return, leaving Real Madrid without one of their most potent attacking threats.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: April

Dani Ceballos remains unavailable due to a calf injury sustained in February. The Spaniard is unlikely to return before early April.

© Imago

Status: Doubtful

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: March

Alaba continues to struggle with calf muscle discomfort and may miss the Champions League tie. His potential absence further strains Los Blancos’ defensive options.

Alvaro Carreras

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

The summer signing remains a major doubt after sustaining a heavy knock to his left calf against Getafe. Carreras has been focusing on physiotherapy and gym work at Valdebebas and haven't had full training on the pitch.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no suspension issues for this match.