Real Madrid 2-0 Levante: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Kylian Mbappe makes timely return for Alvaro Arbeloa's side

17 Jan 2026

Real Madrid recovered from back-to-back defeats to record a 2-0 victory over Levante in Saturday afternoon's La Liga contest at Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe made the breakthrough from the penalty spot before Raul Asencio headed a second for Real Madrid, as Alvaro Arbeloa secured his first win since taking charge of the club.

Los Blancos remain second in the La Liga table but are now just one point behind leaders Barcelona, while Levante remain down in 19th spot in the division.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Job done for Arbeloa.

Another defeat would have been unthinkable for Real Madrid following their 3-2 reverse to Albacete in the Copa del Rey, but Los Blancos managed to bounce back on Saturday afternoon.

Mbappe's return to fitness following a knee issue was incredibly important, and the France international managed to get his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot.

The forward has now scored 30 times in all competitions this season, and he is one of the main reasons why Real Madrid are in a title race at this stage of the campaign.

The room for error in La Liga is small due to Barcelona's excellence, so this was quietly a very important result for Los Blancos against the team sitting 19th in the division.

Levante failed to register a single shot on target against Real Madrid, and in truth, it was a routine success for the title challengers.

REAL MADRID VS. LEVANTE HIGHLIGHTS

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Levante (58th minute, Real Madrid 1-0 Levante)

Mbappe makes the breakthrough just before the hour, with the Frenchman finding the back of the net from the penalty spot; Arbeloa's side finally take the lead.

Raul Asencio goal vs. Levante (65th minute, Real Madrid 2-0 Levante)

Real Madrid double their advantage in the 65th minute of the match, with Asencio heading a corner from Arda Guler into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RAUL ASENCIO

Asencio was excellent in the middle of the defence on Saturday afternoon.

The Spaniard's standout moment was his bullet header to make it 2-0, but he was excellent at the back, winning two aerial duels and finishing with a pass success rate of 95%.

BEST STATS

50 - Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé has scored 50 goals in 53 La Liga games, making him the second fastest player to reach this milestone in the competition in the 21st century, after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2011 (51 appearances). Baton. pic.twitter.com/xCSTcjqRTy — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 17, 2026

6 - Real Madrid had just six shots in the first 45 minutes against Levante, the lowest tally by a Real Madrid manager on his LaLiga debut in the first half since Julen Lopetegui in 2018 (4 vs Getafe). Pressure. pic.twitter.com/uHrzq9eVWw — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 17, 2026

REAL MADRID VS. LEVANTE MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 70%-30% Levante

Shots: Real Madrid 26-10 Levante

Shots on target: Real Madrid 11-0 Levante

Corners: Real Madrid 8-0 Levante

Fouls: Real Madrid 12-14 Levante

WHAT NEXT?

Real Madrid will now switch their attention to the Champions League, with Arbeloa's side taking on Monaco in the league phase of the competition on Tuesday night.

Levante, meanwhile, will be bidding to bounce back from the defeat when they continue their league season at home to Elche on January 23.