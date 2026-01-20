Real Madrid 6-1 Monaco: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe lead Champions League rout

By Anthony Nolan | 20 Jan 2026 22:20 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 22:52

Real Madrid took one step closer to securing their place in the Champions League's round of 16 on Tuesday night, when they thrashed Monaco 6-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos got off to a perfect start in Alvaro Arbeloa's first Champions League game in charge, as Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring against his former club with just five minutes on the clock.

Things then went from bad to worse for Sebastien Pocognoli's men, who saw Mbappe notch a second when he was teed up by Vincius Junior at the end of a lighting-quick attack.

Within 10 minutes of kick off in the second half, the hosts had put the game beyond Les Rouge et Blanc courtesy of a fine finish from Franco Mastantuono and an own goal from Thilo Kehrer.

The subject of booing from the crowd, Vinicius then topped off a fine display with a powerful strike into the top-right corner around the hour mark, though Real's clean sheet was soiled when Dani Ceballos gifted a consolation goal to Jordan Teze.

However, there was to be no late fightback, as Jude Bellingham - who has also been in the firing line lately - netted Los Blancos' sixth when he was played through by Federico Valverde after a Monaco counter broke down.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Real are in a tumultuous period at the moment, but after another Champions League victory on Tuesday, they are now on the cusp of reaching the round of 16 automatically.

Additionally, Arbeloa's side are just one point behind Barcelona in La Liga, and despite their apparent strife, the club have plenty left to play for in 2025-26.

One of the main narratives of Xabi Alonso's short tenure in Madrid was the alleged conflict between himself and Vinicius, and it was notable that the Brazilian winger celebrated with Arbeloa, while Mbappe made a point of celebrating with the forward.

As for Monaco, this defeat was their first in the Champions League since matchday one, when they suffered another heavy loss - 4-1 against Club Brugge.

The scoreline makes for embarrassing reading for the visitors, and though they produced more shots and more efforts on target that their opponents, the Ligue 1 side delivered a dire defensive display.

REAL MADRID VS. MONACO HIGHLIGHTS

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Monaco (5th min, Real Madrid 1-0 Monaco)

Mastantuono carries the ball down the right flank before playing a pass inside to Valverde on the edge of the box.

The versatile Uruguayan spins on the spot and lays it off to Mbappe, who places a neat finish into the bottom-left corner.

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Monaco (26th min, Real Madrid 2-0 Monaco)

Eduardo Camavinga finds Arda Guler in the centre circle with a clever flick, and the 20-year-old slides picks out Vinicius on the left wing with an incisive first-time through ball.

Running at pace, the winger delivers a low cross for Mbappe to tap in from six yards out.

Franco Mastantuono goal vs. Monaco (51st min, Real Madrid 3-0 Monaco)

Vinicius chops the ball around Eric Dier on the edge of the box, before teeing up Mastantuono on the right of the area.

The 18-year-old slots a first-time finish across the goalkeeper and into the bottom-left corner.

55th min: Real Madrid 4-0 Monaco (Thilo Kehrer)

Looking to pick out Guler, Vincius sends a cross into the box, only for visiting centre-back Kehrer to convert past his own goalkeeper.

Vinicius Junior goal vs. Monaco (63rd min, Real Madrid 5-0 Monaco)

Terrible defending from Monaco allows Vinicius to slowly dribble past their entire defence before blasting a strike into the top-right corner from 14 yards out.

72nd min: Real Madrid 5-1 Monaco (Jordan Teze)

Los Blancos take one too many risks in their own box, as Dani Ceballos gives the ball away to Teze when attempting to play a pass around the corner.

The Monaco star had hit the crossbar earlier in the game, and he secured a consolation goal for his side by shooting low to Thibaut Courtois's left.

Jude Bellingham goal vs. Monaco (80th min, Real Madrid 6-1 Monaco)

Following an Mbappe free kick, Kehrer gives the ball away to on a Monaco counterattack.

Possession falls kindly to Valverde, who plays Bellingham in one-on-one, and the midfielder rounds the keeper before firing in Real's sixth.

MAN OF THE MATCH - VINICIUS JUNIOR

Vinicius has been the subject of ire from the home fans at the Bernabeu recently, but he was the main man for Real on Tuesday night.

Assisting two and scoring one of his own - as well as being involved in Kehrer's own goal - the Los Blancos winger showed what he is capable of.

REAL MADRID VS. MONACO MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 49%-51% Monaco

Shots: Real Madrid 25-10 Monaco

Shots on target: Real Madrid 5-6 Monaco

Corners: Real Madrid 10-6 Monaco

Fouls: Real Madrid 9-11 Monaco

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Real will travel to take on Villarreal this Saturday, hoping to overtake their bitter rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Los Blancos will then head to Portugal the following Wednesday, where they are likely to confirm their spot in the round of 16 against Benfica.

Meanwhile, Monaco are set to face Le Havre in Ligue 1 on Saturday, and will welcome Juventus to Stade Louis II for their final league phase clash next Wednesday.