Villarreal vs. Real Madrid: Los Blancos handed triple boost for vital La Liga contest

By Matt Law | 23 Jan 2026 08:29 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 13:05

Real Madrid have been handed a triple boost ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash with Villarreal.

Los Blancos will once again be without the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (hamstring) and Antonio Rudiger (knee) this weekend, while Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended following his red card against Levante.

However, Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz were both pictured training with Real Madrid on Thursday, with the pair set to be available for selection against Villarreal.

Rodrygo has missed Real Madrid's last three matches with an issue that he suffered during the Spanish Super Cup final.

Brahim, meanwhile, has been with the Morocco squad over the last month competing at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the 26-year-old missed a penalty for his country in the final of the competition against Senegal on Sunday.

© Imago

Real Madrid trio Rodrygo, Brahim, Asencio expected to be available for Villarreal clash

Both attackers are set to be available for the clash with the Yellow Submarine, while Raul Asencio is also expected to be involved.

Asencio was substituted at the interval of the team's Champions League clash with Monaco on Tuesday night after suffering a kick to his leg.

According to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Asencio has a crack in his tibia which has been causing him pain this season, but the defender was able to train on Thursday and should therefore also be available on Saturday.

Asensio is expected to line up alongside Dean Huijsen in the middle of the Real Madrid defence on Saturday, with Militao and Rudiger both sidelined.

Who will replace Tchouameni against Villarreal?

Head coach Arbeloa has a big decision to make in the middle of the midfield against Villarreal, with Tchouameni absent through suspension.

The France international is such a vital player for Real Madrid, and his absence could mean that Eduardo Camavinga is asked to play the holding midfield role, with Federico Valverde again expected to feature at right-back.

As a result, Arda Guler could be the player to benefit, with the Turkey international in line to operate alongside Camavinga and Jude Bellingham.

Dani Ceballos is another option for Arbeloa in that area of the field, although the Spaniard has only started four times in Spain's top flight this term.

Real Madrid are second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while Villarreal are third, seven points off Los Blancos with a game in hand.