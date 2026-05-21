Arsenal news: Gunners step up post‑title plans with advanced 'talks' on three major new contracts

By Lewis Blain | 21 May 2026 12:38

Arsenal are wasting little time planning for the future after ending their long wait for Premier League glory, with work already underway behind the scenes on several major contract situations.

Winning a first league title in 22 years has changed the mood around the Emirates Stadium, but there appears to be little appetite internally for standing still.

Alongside summer transfer plans, attention is already shifting toward tying down some of the club's most important figures for the long term.

Jurrien Timber in line for Arsenal contract extension

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Now, according to reports, Jurrien Timber looks set to become the first player rewarded with fresh terms after discussions progressed positively over recent months.

Talks have reportedly been moving in the right direction since last year, and the Gunners remain optimistic that an agreement can be reached relatively quickly.

There appears to be a desire to conclude the process before the summer's 2026 World Cup preparations gather pace. That would come as little surprise given Timber's growing importance to Mikel Arteta's side.

Despite injury setbacks, Arsenal internally view the Dutch full-back as one of the cornerstones of their long-term project and someone capable of anchoring the back line for years to come.

Who else is in talks over a new Arsenal deal?

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Timber is not the only priority, either.

Arteta is also expected to receive a lucrative new contract, with Arsenal chiefs keen to reward the manager responsible for ending the club's long title drought.

The Spaniard is understood to be in line for improved terms, which would also extend his stay beyond his current agreement.

Meanwhile, £100 million midfielder Declan Rice has also entered discussions over an extension.

Rice still has significant time remaining on his current contract, having joined from West Ham United in July 2023, but initial talks are believed to have been positive.

Arsenal appear eager to secure the futures of players they view as the foundations of the next stage of the project.

Is this the start of a new Arsenal dynasty?

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While winning one title is hugely difficult, sustaining success is where great teams separate themselves.

There are reasons for the Gunners faithful to believe this could be the start of something bigger rather than a one-off triumph.

Pep Guardiola potentially leaving main title rivals Manchester City could dramatically reshape the balance of power in English football, while Liverpool are still searching for consistency under Arne Slot.

Arsenal now have a young core entering its peak years, a settled manager, and a squad packed with players who are improving rather than declining.

That does not automatically guarantee dominance, but after waiting over two decades to reclaim the title, this success feels more like the beginning of a new chapter than the end of a journey.