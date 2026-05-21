Arsenal title win: Mikel Arteta reveals key meeting behind Premier League success

By Seye Omidiora | 21 May 2026 19:01

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted to experiencing deep personal doubts regarding his ability to deliver major silverware before securing the Premier League title this week.

The North London club ended their agonising 22-year drought on Tuesday night when title rivals Manchester City dropped crucial points away at Bournemouth.

Arsenal's historic triumph caps a remarkable journey for the Spanish tactician, who previously faced immense scrutiny during a turbulent period of rebuilding at the Emirates Stadium.

"Yes, we won the league," Arteta said in a press conference on Thursday via Sky Sports News. "But the most proud I've been is how we've won it.

"We showed very important values not only in sport, but in life. Perseverance, to be resilient, to be composed in moments when people are doubting. And to be vulnerable.

"I've asked that question to myself: am I good enough to lead these players to win a major trophy? Until you do it, you cannot validate yourself."

Unconventional methods spark historic North London success

© Iconsport / SPI

Arteta revealed that a unique team meeting centred around a tree at the training ground helped forge the necessary unity and mental resilience within the squad.

"One of the main ones was a meeting we had here, at the training ground next to the tree, when I got all the players together," said the Spaniard.

"And told them: 'Look at each other and the squad we've built over the summer. We are capable of everything and can be very, very good but that depends on us and behaviours - everybody understanding the roles they were going to have daily, to give the best for the team.'

"Once they realised that, we went to a different level. You've seen the impact that everyone has, during different moments in games through the season. And the capacity we have shown to deal with very, very tough circumstances throughout the season.

"Normally we have a lot of meetings and staff there, but it was the players and myself. And we talked about the role. What is my role and how I feel about them, and every decision I'm going to make is going to impact their lives in a positive way. Any decision I make is because it's my job to make it, so don't take it personally."

Arsenal victory parade plans revealed ahead of Champions League final

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arteta also revealed that he did not watch Man City’s draw at Bournemouth and only learned the result from his oldest son.

The Spaniard could also lead Arsenal to their first Champions League title, with the Gunners to face Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

Regardless of the outcome of their European campaign, a victory parade has been slated for Sunday, May 31.

Arsenal will lift their first league title after Sunday's fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.