Liverpool news: John Arne Riise explains why Arne Slot will remain at Anfield next season

By Brendan McGilligan | 21 May 2026 18:01

The future of Arne Slot as the manager of Liverpool remains in the balance as the club have yet to confirm their place in next season’s Champions League.

While the Dutch manager is believed to have received the backing of the club to at least see out his contract, which is due to expire at the end of the next campaign, there is still room for this to be extended if he adds further success to the Premier League he claimed in his first season.

However, there are still questions about whether he will reach the end of next season as the club’s manager, with this set to be tested on the final day of this campaign.

The Anfield faithful know at least a point for Liverpool against Brentford will confirm their place in the Champions League for the next season; however, should they suffer defeat, there is a chance that Bournemouth could still strangle that place away from them.

While unlikely, it is still a real possibility, and with fans growing frustrated at the club’s results and tactical approach, there have been some calls for the removal of Slot from his managerial position with the club.

Yet, one former Liverpool star believes the club should stick with Slot regardless next season.

© Iconsport / PA Images

John Arne Riise is confident Arne Slot will be Liverpool manager next season

Slot remains confident he will be Liverpool manager next season, a feeling shared by 2005 Champions League winner John Arne Riise.

The former Norwegian international joined the Reds under the tenure of Gerard Houllier, and he would go on to win the UEFA Super Cup and League Cup with the Frenchman as manager.

However, despite Houllier qualifying for the Champions League ahead of the 2004-05 season, he would be replaced by Rafael Benitez in the belief the Spaniard could evolve the club.

There is a feeling around Anfield a similar change may be necessary once again, even if Slot qualifies for the Champions League, yet Riise, who was there in 2004, believes a repeat from over 20 years ago is not necessary.

© Imago / IMAGO/Geisser

In an exclusive conversation with Sports Mole, thanks to Campobet, Riise said: “I’m still quite confident Arne Slot will be Liverpool manager next season.

“Yes, the manager always gets blamed when things go wrong, but there are players who have massively underperformed this season as well.

“There are players who haven’t worked hard enough or followed the instructions they were given, and you can see that in the performances.”

Xabi Alonso’s appointment at Chelsea is why Liverpool will stick with Arne Slot

Riise’s former teammate in the 2005 Champions League-winning side against AC Milan for Liverpool, Xabi Alonso was recently appointed the manager of Chelsea.

The Reds had been linked to the former Real Madrid manager to replace Slot for next season; however, with the Spaniard being named as the Blues' boss, Riise believes this is an indication Liverpool were never truly interested in parting ways with their current boss.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Riise said: “If Liverpool were seriously considering sacking Arne Slot, they would already have spoken to Xabi Alonso’s people. The fact Alonso moved quickly to Chelsea tells me Liverpool are not planning to change managers.

“For me, Xabi Alonso was the obvious next Liverpool manager if they decided to make a change. If Alonso thought there was a real chance of the Liverpool job becoming available, I think he would have waited.”

Whether this will prove to be the correct decision by Liverpool will tell early on next season after another summer of recruitment expected under Slot.